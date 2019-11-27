Scotland

The papers: Rangers chairman quits and Corbyn won't apologise

  • 27 November 2019
Image caption For a change, several of the papers choose to give the election campaign second billing. The Daily Record leads with Dave King announcing he will step down as Rangers chairman in the new year. The South African-based businessman said he was convinced the Ibrox crisis of recent years was over and the club no longer needed him.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says a police investigation has been launched into allegations of a sexual assault on a pupil at Prince Charles' old school, Gordonstoun. Five teenagers are said to have been accused of attacking the child at the school near Elgin.
Image caption The Courier has an interview with the Dundee grandmother who was left for dead by a convicted killer while he was on home leave from prison. Linda McDonald was battered with a dumb-bell by Robbie McIntosh 16 years after he was jailed for killing a woman at the age of 15. Mrs McDonald criticises the decision to let McIntosh out of jail and continues to campaign for an end to unsupervised home leave for convicted killers.
Image caption The Herald focuses on data from the Financial Conduct Authority which suggests high numbers of IT failures in the banking industry are leaving millions of customers without access to their money. The problem, say consumer groups, is hitting customers particularly hard at a time when more bank branches and ATMs are being closed and withdrawn.
Image caption The Daily Star says Euromillions winner Steve Thomson was left "on the verge of a heart attack" when he realised he had won the £105m jackpot this month. Mr Thomson, a builder, says he went on to paint a ceiling after checking his winning ticket.
Image caption Back on the general election trail, many of the papers cover Jeremy Corbyn's interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil. "Corbyn refuses to apologise to Jews", says The Daily Telegraph, which reports the Labour leader's response to comments from Britain's Chief Rabbi during the programme.
Image caption Andrew Neil conducted a "searching interview" with Mr Corbyn, The Times says. The paper adds that Labour spent all of Tuesday "grappling with the consequences" of the Chief Rabbi's article in its pages.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with Nicola Sturgeon being set to launch the SNP's manifesto. The paper says the first minister will demand the next UK government matches Scotland's current spending per head on the NHS. Ms Sturgeon will also set out further details on her party's bargaining strategy in the event of a hung parliament following the 12 December vote.
Image caption The National leads with Nicola Sturgeon branding Boris Johnson a liar after the prime minister said the SNP wanted an independent Scotland to have the euro as its currency. Speaking at the launch of the Scottish Tory manifesto, Mr Johnson also said the possibility of a Jeremy Corbyn/Nicola Sturgeon coalition posed a threat to "our precious, fantastic Union".
Image caption The Daily Mail says Ms Sturgeon has been accused by Jewish leaders in Scotland of "doing a deal with the devil" by preparing to help Jeremy Corbyn become PM. It follows Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis' criticism of Labour for "not doing enough to root out anti-Semitism"
Image caption The Daily Express leads with Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw insisting there should not be another referendum on Scottish independence until 2054. He said promises were made before the 2014 referendum that it was as a "once-in-a-generation" vote. When pressed on his definition of a generation, Mr Carlaw said: "We had 40 years between two European referendums. That seems like a fine definition."

