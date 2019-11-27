Image caption

The Courier has an interview with the Dundee grandmother who was left for dead by a convicted killer while he was on home leave from prison. Linda McDonald was battered with a dumb-bell by Robbie McIntosh 16 years after he was jailed for killing a woman at the age of 15. Mrs McDonald criticises the decision to let McIntosh out of jail and continues to campaign for an end to unsupervised home leave for convicted killers.