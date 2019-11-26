Image copyright NHS Tayside Image caption Prof Nic Beech will take up a new role at Middlesex University in February

NHS Tayside's new chairman has quit to concentrate on his academic career less than a month after taking up the role.

Prof Nic Beech, who was also vice-principal of Dundee University, was appointed by Scotland's health secretary Jeane Freeman in October.

Ms Freeman said Lorna Birse-Stewart has been appointed as an interim chairwoman of the health board

Prof Beech expressed his "regret", but said he had been offered "a role which represents a career ambition".

The professor will take up his new role as vice-chancellor of Middlesex University in February.

He had been a non-executive member of the board since 2018.

Mrs Birse-Stewart, the board's current vice-chair, has been on the board of NHS Tayside since last year.