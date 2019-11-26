Image caption McIntosh was convicted last year of the attempted murder of Linda McDonald

There were no warning signs to predict that a convicted killer would carry out a brutal attack on a woman while on home leave, a review has found.

Robbie McIntosh, 32, battered Linda McDonald with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods, Dundee, in August 2017.

McIntosh had been jailed for life in 2002 for stabbing a dog walker to death on Dundee Law when he was 15 years old.

He was being prepared for possible release on parole at the time of the 2017 attack.

A multi-agency report said McIntosh had not shown any "violent behaviours or attitudes" that would have suggested that an attack was imminent or could not have been predicted.

The review was carried out by the multi-agency public protection arrangements (Mappa), which includes members from the police, local authorities, health board and Scottish Prison Service (SPS).

It was commissioned to consider the circumstances of McIntosh's offence and identify "any necessary improvements to public protection arrangements".