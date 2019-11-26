Scotland

The papers: Andy Murray's Dunblane torment and Corbyn 'plot'

  • 26 November 2019
Image caption The Daily Record leads with Andy Murray talking about how tennis helped him cope with the trauma of the Dunblane school shootings. Sir Andy makes the comments in an emotional documentary, Andy Murray: Resurfacing. The former Wimbledon champion also reveals how difficult he found it to deal with his parents' divorce.
Image caption The Herald also features Andy Murray at the London premiere of the documentary, which records his battle back to fitness after hip surgery. But the paper leads with new data fro the World Meteorological organisation which suggests the amount of greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere is at its highest level in three millions years.
Image caption The Daily Mail says Boris Johnson has insisted he will never negotiate with the SNP over a second Scottish independence referendum. The prime minister said the prospect of indyref2 and another Brexit referendum next year would "grind the country to a halt".
Image caption The Scotsman says the billionaire owner of the Jenners store on Edinburgh's Princes Street has drawn up plans for a hotel, cafes and a rooftop restaurant and bar to replace the existing department store building. The move would see Jenners leave the street after nearly 200 years.
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn could be sacrificed to put Labour into No 10 in the event of a hung Parliament, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says Lord Kerslake, a former civil service chief, believes replacing Mr Corbyn would "form part of the conversation" if the party needs help into power.
Image caption Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn tells the i paper he will borrow to fund his £58bn pledge to compensate the so-called Waspi women. Mr Corbyn describes the cash as a "moral debt".
Image caption The National says Labour has been accused of pre-emptively trying to scupper a Yes vote in indyref2 by "wrecking" the Scottish government's Referendums Bill. Labour MSP James Kelly has put forward an amendment which could mean a referendum result would only be valid if a minimum of 50% of people who are entitled to vote do so.
Image caption The UK's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has said Jeremy Corbyn's handling of anti-Semitism allegations in the Labour Party makes him "unfit for high office", the Times reports. The paper notes how Mr Corbyn says he is not anti-Semitic while Labour defends its handling of complaints.
Image caption Strictly Come Dancing has been hit by a shock ballroom romance, the Daily Star reports. It dubs the supposed couple "Strictly's rumba rompers".
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition reports on a day of rail disruption caused by a sinkhole on the line near Leuchars. Train services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh were suspended while repair work was carried out.

