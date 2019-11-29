Your pictures of Scotland: 22 - 29 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 - 29 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Sorley Johnston
Sorley Johnston was lucky enough to walk down this majestic avenue of beech trees at Douneside, Tarland.
Craig Coventry
The Grill Room at The Dome in Edinburgh is famed for its Christmas displays. Craig Coventry from North Berwick said it had gone all-out with its lights this year.
Julie Cooper
Julie Cooper from Kinghorn came across this majestic-looking pheasant on a trip to Aviemore at the weekend. She said: "He was very friendly, although I suspect it was the bird seed he was after!"
Daniel Tierney
A clear night at the Greig Street footbridge in Inverness provided a beautiful night shot for Daniel Tierney
Robert Blaikie
These sheep dogs in Tummel Valley are ready for work... as soon as they can find the keys to their transport. Thanks to Robert Blaikie for snapping them before they went to work.
Gordon Bain
A lot of work has gone into restoring the Townhouse in Inverness and the festive lights set off the local landmark beautifully.
Pamela Moncur
This Edinburgh skyline was captured by Pamela Moncur from Inverleith Park on a cold and frosty morning last week.
Keith Aitken
It's beginning to look a lot like... Edinburgh Waverley and Princes Street all lit up. Keith Aitken caught the lights from North Bridge.
Lucy Holt
Lucky Lucy Holt woke up to this view on Tuesday morning. She said: "It's taken in the beautiful Strathardle glen near Kirkmichael, Perthshire."
Rachel Sneddon
Rachel Sneddon took this autumnal photograph while walking her dog in Kincladie Wood, Dunning, Perthshire, during a frosty day this week. "I love the colours and textures of Autumn," she said.
Ross Hamilton
Ross Hamilton calls this "Closing time at the Trongate". We call it pure Glasgow. Wonder if they are ordering chips and cheese?
Pam Crawford
Pam Crawford got up early to catch this rose-coloured view of the Wallace Monument, taken from Riverside in Stirling.
Neil Macneill
Neil Macneill popped up Calton Hill to catch the sunset and said it was disappointing but he was happy to get this mesmerising view of Edinburgh long after the sun had set.
jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss took this bright shot of her grandson James on Mellon Udrigal Beach. She said: "Even five-year-olds appreciate a good view when they see one."
Allan Comrie
Allan Comrie stopped and got off his bike on the way home to Burnside from work while crossing this bridge over the Clyde at Shawfield to look at the sunset over the south west of Glasgow.
Alex Grant
Hard to see where the land ends and the reflection begins in this super still shot of Loch Eck from Alex Grant in Edinburgh.
Emil McMahon
Emil McMahon's spectacular sunrise over St Monans certainly has the wow factor.
Philip Matthews
Bad weather turned out to be a blessing for Philip Matthews last weekend as he was forced to abandon a hill walk. He visited the Bone Caves at Inchnadamph in the north-west highlands instead and managed to capture this shot. He tells us the caves have been used as shelter thousands of years ago and the bones of bears, reindeer and wolves have been discovered there
Doug McGeachin
A magpie takes off from the Clyde shore at Dumbarton. Doug McGeachin was there to capture the moment.
Helen Baird
Helen Baird from Greenock found these crisp and colourful winter berries while enjoying a frosty walk outdoors
David Wilcox
Dave and Helen Wilcox from Cheshire were on their third Scottish holiday of the year on the Isle of Skye when they took this shot near their holiday cottage at Brogaig. Dave said rain clouds were just closing in after the sun had broken the horizon.
Martin Kerr
Martin Kerr left Tobermory cold and early and motored the Honey Badger down the Sound of Mull towards Oban. He tells us there wasn’t a puff of wind so he put up his drone and got some fantastic photographs.
Victoria Charlton
There's something about Victoria Charlton's picture of a cold November sunrise in the Carse of Gowrie that reminds us of a Christmas card.
