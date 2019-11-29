Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 22 - 29 November

  • 29 November 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 - 29 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Beech trees at Douneside, Tarland. Image copyright Sorley Johnston
Image caption Sorley Johnston was lucky enough to walk down this majestic avenue of beech trees at Douneside, Tarland.
The dome, Edinburgh Image copyright Craig Coventry
Image caption The Grill Room at The Dome in Edinburgh is famed for its Christmas displays. Craig Coventry from North Berwick said it had gone all-out with its lights this year.
Aviemore pheasant Image copyright Julie Cooper
Image caption Julie Cooper from Kinghorn came across this majestic-looking pheasant on a trip to Aviemore at the weekend. She said: "He was very friendly, although I suspect it was the bird seed he was after!"
Greig Street footbridge in Inverness Image copyright Daniel Tierney
Image caption A clear night at the Greig Street footbridge in Inverness provided a beautiful night shot for Daniel Tierney
Sheep dogs in Tummel Valley Image copyright Robert Blaikie
Image caption These sheep dogs in Tummel Valley are ready for work... as soon as they can find the keys to their transport. Thanks to Robert Blaikie for snapping them before they went to work.
Townhouse Inverness Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption A lot of work has gone into restoring the Townhouse in Inverness and the festive lights set off the local landmark beautifully.
Edinburgh skyline Image copyright Pamela Moncur
Image caption This Edinburgh skyline was captured by Pamela Moncur from Inverleith Park on a cold and frosty morning last week.
Edinburgh Waverley and Princes Street Image copyright Keith Aitken
Image caption It's beginning to look a lot like... Edinburgh Waverley and Princes Street all lit up. Keith Aitken caught the lights from North Bridge.
Strathardle glen, Perthshire Image copyright Lucy Holt
Image caption Lucky Lucy Holt woke up to this view on Tuesday morning. She said: "It's taken in the beautiful Strathardle glen near Kirkmichael, Perthshire."
Kincladie Wood, Dunning, Perthshire Image copyright Rachel Sneddon
Image caption Rachel Sneddon took this autumnal photograph while walking her dog in Kincladie Wood, Dunning, Perthshire, during a frosty day this week. "I love the colours and textures of Autumn," she said.
Closing time at the Trongate Image copyright Ross Hamilton
Image caption Ross Hamilton calls this "Closing time at the Trongate". We call it pure Glasgow. Wonder if they are ordering chips and cheese?
Wallace Monument Image copyright Pam Crawford
Image caption Pam Crawford got up early to catch this rose-coloured view of the Wallace Monument, taken from Riverside in Stirling.
Edinburgh view Image copyright Neil Macneill
Image caption Neil Macneill popped up Calton Hill to catch the sunset and said it was disappointing but he was happy to get this mesmerising view of Edinburgh long after the sun had set. 
Mellon Udrigal Beach Image copyright jane Sayliss
Image caption Jane Sayliss took this bright shot of her grandson James on Mellon Udrigal Beach. She said: "Even five-year-olds appreciate a good view when they see one."
Shawfield bridge Image copyright Allan Comrie
Image caption Allan Comrie stopped and got off his bike on the way home to Burnside from work while crossing this bridge over the Clyde at Shawfield to look at the sunset over the south west of Glasgow.
Loch Eck Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Hard to see where the land ends and the reflection begins in this super still shot of Loch Eck from Alex Grant in Edinburgh.
St Monans Image copyright Emil McMahon
Image caption Emil McMahon's spectacular sunrise over St Monans certainly has the wow factor.
Bone Caves Image copyright Philip Matthews
Image caption Bad weather turned out to be a blessing for Philip Matthews last weekend as he was forced to abandon a hill walk. He visited the Bone Caves at Inchnadamph in the north-west highlands instead and managed to capture this shot. He tells us the caves have been used as shelter thousands of years ago and the bones of bears, reindeer and wolves have been discovered there
Magpie taking off Image copyright Doug McGeachin
Image caption A magpie takes off from the Clyde shore at Dumbarton. Doug McGeachin was there to capture the moment.
winter berries Image copyright Helen Baird
Image caption Helen Baird from Greenock found these crisp and colourful winter berries while enjoying a frosty walk outdoors
Brogaig, Isle of Skye Image copyright David Wilcox
Image caption Dave and Helen Wilcox from Cheshire were on their third Scottish holiday of the year on the Isle of Skye when they took this shot near their holiday cottage at Brogaig. Dave said rain clouds were just closing in after the sun had broken the horizon.
Sound of Mull Image copyright Martin Kerr
Image caption Martin Kerr left Tobermory cold and early and motored the Honey Badger down the Sound of Mull towards Oban. He tells us there wasn’t a puff of wind so he put up his drone and got some fantastic photographs.
Carse of Gowrie Image copyright Victoria Charlton
Image caption There's something about Victoria Charlton's picture of a cold November sunrise in the Carse of Gowrie that reminds us of a Christmas card.

