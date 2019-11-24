Image caption Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson considers himself a "policey Paxman"

Scotland's political leaders are set to face their most difficult interviewer of the election campaign - the chief of the BBC's spoof comedy Scot Squad.

Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson will grill Jackson Carlaw, Richard Leonard, Willie Rennie and Nicola Sturgeon ahead of the general election.

He urged voters to "forget the polls and listen to the polis".

It comes three years after Gary Tank Commander conducted similar interviews before a Holyrood election.

Chief Comissioner Miekelson believes his status as 'Scotland's Fairest Man' makes him the ideal candidate to get the answers the public is looking for.

The interviews will cover a range of topics including the politicians' manifestos and developments on the campaign trail.

And he said he was looking forward to adopting the role of a "policey Paxman".

He said: 'I, Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson, the unbiased, politically neutral and completely above board leader of the Scottish Police force, am very excited to be making this election special for BBC Scotland.

"Who knows, maybe being around the most successful public figure in modern history will rub off on the politicians in positive ways …?"

Chief Commissioner Miekelson is played by Jack Docherty in the comedy which first aired on BBC One Scotland in 2014.

Scot Squad: The Chief's Election Interviews is a Comedy Unit production for BBC Scotland. It will air on 4 December from 22:00 - 22:30.