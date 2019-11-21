Image caption

The announcement that Prince Andrew is stepping back from public life over his links with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein dominates Thursday's front pages. The Times quotes royal biographer Robert Lacey as saying: "Nobody will imagine that [the Duke of York] has done this of his own free will." The paper reports that he will step back from more than 200 charity patronages "temporarily" and will still be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony at events such as Trooping the Colour.