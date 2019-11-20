A word that is commonly used to describe the Scottish weather has been named the "most iconic" Scots word.

"Dreich" - meaning dull or gloomy - topped a poll to mark Book Week Scotland, led by the Scottish Book Trust.

It beat off contenders including "glaikit", "scunnered" and "shoogle".

The charity said the first recorded use of the word "dreich" was in 1420, when it originally meant "enduring" or "slow, tedious".

A total of 1,895 votes were cast in the annual poll.

Top 10 Scots words

Dreich - tedious; damp and wet

glaikit - stupid or foolish

scunnered - disgust or strong dislike

shoogle - shake or move from side to side

wheesht - call for quiet or silence

fankle - to tangle or mix-up

outwith - outside or beyond

braw - fine or pleasant

beastie - an insect or animal

bumfle - an untidy bundle

It was the second time "dreich" had finished first in a poll after it also topped a YouGov poll in 2013 of favourite Scots words.

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: "We were overwhelmed by the many submissions for our iconic Scots words vote - it's certainly a subject close to people's hearts.

"Dreich is such an evocative word with the ability to sum up the Scottish weather, or mood, perfectly.

"It's also a word that is very well used here in Scotland and beyond."

Rhona Alcorn, CEO of the Scots Language Dictionary, said: "Once again, dreich has been chosen as the most iconic Scots word, with glaikit taking the silver medal.

"Dreich has been part of the core vocabulary of Scots for hundreds of years so it is especially fitting that one of its primary meanings is 'enduring, persistent'."