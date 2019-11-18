Scotland

Scotland's papers: Cancer staffing 'crisis' and Prince Andrew fall-out

  • 18 November 2019
Image caption The Herald is one of several papers to lead with claims of a staffing "crisis" at cancer units in Scotland. The paper says an inquiry has found that shortages are threatening to "derail improvements" in cancer survival rates. A report by the Scottish Parliament's Cross-Party Group on Cancer says the government's plans have been inadequately funded.
Image caption The Scotsman focuses on the same story, saying the problem means patients could be losing years of their lives because their cancer is not being diagnosed early enough. The report highlights that in June 2019, more than 18% of patients were waiting longer than the Scottish government target for a key diagnostic test - double that of three years ago.
Image caption The Daily Express says the report into cancer treatment has put Health Secretary Jane Freeman under "mounting pressure". It comes days after allegations of a cover-up over the death of a three-year-old boy at Glasgow's largest hospital.
Image caption Elsewhere, Prince Andrew's controversial BBC interview continues to make the front pages. The Sun says the prince told the Queen that his TV interview - which the paper calls "disastrous" - was "a great success". The paper describes him as "buoyant" as he attended church with Her Majesty on Sunday. Virginia Giuffre - who claims she was forced to have sex with the duke aged 17, which the duke denies - called his denials "appalling", the paper says.
Image caption The Times reports that the duke is "defiant" over his decision to speak out about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, despite widespread criticism. The paper mentions unconfirmed reports that the duke was even said to have told the Queen that the interview went "pretty well". Palace insiders are bracing themselves for several days of negative publicity, it adds.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the Queen did not give her approval for the Duke of York's Newsnight interview. The paper quotes palace insiders accusing the duke's private office of "operating in a silo" after it emerged his mother only learned about plans for the TV interview after it had been organised.
Image caption Monday's i newspaper focuses on calls from the lawyers representing 10 of Epstein's victims, saying the prince must speak to American investigators at the FBI.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that Prince Andrew has told friends that he regretted one particular aspect of the interview - not expressing sympathy to Epstein's victims in the interview. The duke said he had "great sympathy" for anyone abused by Epstein, the paper says. "When I said I was shocked I thought that was implicit," he added to friends.
Image caption The National follows a different agenda - indyref2. The paper says the demand for Scottish independence is now "unstoppable", with the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford vowing that the next prime minister must "respect democracy" and "the right of Scots to choose".
Image caption The Daily Record reports that the death of a three-year-old boy at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow is being investigated by police. Mason Djemat was being treated at one of two wards where two children died after contracting infections.
Image caption The Daily Star takes aim at university chiefs who it describes as "PC mad" after the Universities and Colleges Union said it allows its members to self-identify which race they are. The headline - "Flakes told: Choose your own race" - refers to snowflakes, the derogatory term given to younger generations who are viewed as less resilient.
Image caption The Courier's Angus and Dundee edition tells of a young boy who has been left "stranded" after thieves stole his wheelchair. The family of seven-year-old Kade Logan believe the specially-adapted chair was taken for a "joyride" by youngsters in Invergowrie.