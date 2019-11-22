Your pictures of Scotland: 15 - 22 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 - 22 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Yvonne Carroll
The mountains of Lochinver captured by Yvonne Carroll on the Drumbeg Loop.
Annie Shanahan
Annie Shanahan made friends with this female alpaca in Fife.
Dave Stewart
The Edinburgh markets are in full swing in this long-exposure shot from Dave Stewart.
Barbara Sandford
Barbara Sandford sent in this picture from near the top of Ben Mor Coigach in the North West Highlands.
Donald Mustarde
Levengrove Park in Dumbarton looked very wintry in the morning in this picture from Donald Mustarde.
Steve Watson
Steve Watson sent this woodland path looking like a tunnel in Barony Castle, Peebles.
Alison Rumblex
An dramatic red sky over the river Tyne in Haddington, captured by Alison Rumblex.
Maxwell Andrews
Maxwell Andrews captured this cold winter morning near the Monadhliath Mountains near Errogie in the Highlands.
Dave McGarvie
A wee touch of winter in the Borders, with snow on top of Glentress, sent in by Dave McGarvie.
Rhoda Milligan
Rhoda Milligan met this curious deer at Kingshouse in Glencoe.
Cynthia Grant
Braving the traditional pier walk on Remembrance Day weekend in St. Andrews, sent by Cynthia Grant.
Stuart Gray
Stuart Gray captured the A82 disappearing into the distance just north of Glencoe village.
Grant McIntyre
The summit of Driesh, Glen Clova, taken on a winters day by Grant McIntyre.
Jamie Johnston
Jamie Johnston took this the shores of Loch Venachar, on the way to walk up Ben A'an.
Rob Aitchison
Amazing November weather at Loch Etive, sent in by Rob Aitchison.
Donald Beaton
Donald Beaton captured these contrasting colours after climbing out of the mist, up Glen Affric at sunrise.
Natalie Cozzolino
On their first wedding anniversary, Natalie Cozzolino and her husband spotted this robin on a walk to Finnich Glen, with Dumgoyne Hill in the background.
Mark Reynolds
Mark Reynolds was impressed by the setting sun on the Highbridge walk just outside of Spean Bridge.
Max Blinkhorn
Old and new could be the theme of this shot of a train leaving Waverley station, sent in by Max Blinkhorn.
Matthew Boyle
Time for a lunch break between Beinn Ghlas and Ben Lawers, sent by Matthew Boyle.
Ian Sanderson
Ruthven Barracks, in Kingussie in the morning sun, sent in by Ian Sanderson.
Arthur Allan
Arthur Allan took a shot of the fog over the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.
Malcolm McPherson
A perfect reflection on a sunny day by Loch Muick near Ballater, sent in by Malcolm McPherson.
Andrew Murray
Another reflection, this time of a red squirrel at Barrhill Woods, Kirkcudbright, taken by Andrew Murray.
Stewart Medway
Stewart Medway had this wintry view across the rooftops of Glasgow from his work.
Curtis Welsh
A deep red backdrop for this bare branched treed, taken near Melrose in the Scottish Borders by Curtis Welsh.
Martin Robertson
A beam of light from Edinburgh Castle shone beside the Nelson Monument while Martin Robertson waited to see fireworks from Calton Hill.
Sandra Paton
Reflections over the ice on a frozen loch at Bowhill in the Scottish Borders, sent in by Sandra Paton.
John Duffy
John Duffy sent us this waterfall from a viewpoint in Fintry.
