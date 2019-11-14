Scotland

Scotland's Papers: Labour's 'disarray' on Indyref2

  • 14 November 2019
Image caption Several of today's front pages are dedicated to Jeremy Corbyn's visit to Scotland and his comments on Indyref2. The Telegraph describes the party as being in "complete disarray" on the issue.
Image caption The i reports that Labour is leaving the possibility of a second independence referendum in the first term of a Labour government open.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Scotsman reports on "fury" at Labour from the SNP amid confusion over Labour's position in Indyref2.
Image caption The Herald focuses on comments by Boris Johnson that a vote for and SNP and Labour "coalition of chaos" will leave a nightmare on Downing Street on Friday December 13th.
Image caption The SNP's legal action against ITV over its exclusion from its leaders debate makes the front of the The National.
Image caption The Times features a front page story that a multimillion pound "blunder" by the tax authorities is being blamed for the downfall of Rangers. The paper goes on to say that up to £50m is now set to be wiped off the tax bill owed by the Ibrox club's operating company.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also focuses on the decision by the SNP to sue ITV.
Image caption The murder of two elderly neighbours is featured on a number of front pages. Oskars Rancevs has been found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow and is on an interim compulsion order at the State Hospital at Carstairs.
Image caption The Sun also reports on the Latvian TV star's conviction for the murder of two men. Rancevs is said to have tap danced in the police station saying: "This is the best day I've ever had."
Image caption The Press and Journal tells of the brutal murders of 73 year-old Martyn Smith and 75 year-old John Whyte.
Image caption The Courier is reporting that a double murderer slashed a rapist in prison with improvised weapons. Krysztof Gadecki was jailed for life in 2017.
Image caption The Star of Scotland is focusing on comments made by Lord Sugar's aide Claude Littner that nurses should get a second job.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News features a front page appeal by frustrated passengers for a London-style Oyster travel card.