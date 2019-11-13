Scotland

Scotland's papers: Double referendum alert

  • 13 November 2019
Image caption Scots should be prepared to vote in two referendums next year, on independence and Brexit, according to the Scotsman's front page. The paper also reports that President Donald Trump's company is to pay more than £220,000 to the Scottish government to cover its legal bills following a defeat in a long-running court battle over a windfarm development.
Image caption The National is focusing on Jeremy Corbyn's visit to Scotland today where the paper says he'll face questions on his views on an independence referendum.
Image caption The Herald is focusing on the Labour cyber-attacks amid warnings that the latest breaches could be the tip of the iceberg. The paper is also running claims by the Scottish Greens that the BBC is ignoring the climate emergency after it emerged the party would not be included in televised election debates in Scotland.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail's front page is dominated with a report that former Labour MP for Glasgow South Tom Harris said that he would be backing Boris Johnson in the forthcoming election.
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn's visit to Scotland and Brexit dominate the Telegraph's front page. The paper reports that Boris Johnson will promise to spearhead a green revolution if there is a Conservative government after the election in a speech later today.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says the Tories are enjoying a surge in the polls following a decision by Nigel Farage to stand down his Brexit candidates in 317 parliamentary seats won by the Conservatives in 2017.
Image caption The Courier leads with a warning from Dundee police officers that drug dealers are threatening residents in a bid to use their homes to deal crack cocaine.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with a story on rail chaos following a day of flooding and faults. The paper said the Highland Main Line from the central belt was completely shut for hours due to adverse weather.