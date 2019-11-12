Image copyright Google Image caption The company has its headquarters at Redmill Industrial Estate in Bathgate

Sixty-six people have been made redundant after a West Lothian haulage company went into administration.

Corporate Road Solutions 24:7, which operated under the name Beau, ceased trading after administrators were appointed on Monday.

The collapse of the Bathgate-based company has been blamed on "increasingly challenging market conditions and cost pressures".

Four members of staff have been retained to help administrators.

Corporate Road Solutions specialised in the transport of goods for large supermarkets and smaller Scottish businesses, primarily across the UK.

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and KPMG's UK head of restructuring, said: "It has not proved possible to continue trading in light of significant liabilities and cashflow difficulties.

"This has, in turn, resulted in the redundancies which have been announced and the closure of operations.

"Our attention is focused on supporting the impacted customers and employees."

'Full range of support'

Customers and parties with an interest in any of the business or assets have been asked to contact the joint administrators as soon as possible.

Based at Redmill Industrial Estate in Bathgate, Corporate Road Solutions 24:7 Limited was incorporated in October 2005, operating as a road haulage contractor and freight forwarder.

The company employed 70 staff, together with a number of agency and self-employed drivers.

Mr Nimmo said that administrators would be working with all affected employees to ensure "a full range of support is available."

"We will be working with all affected employees and the relevant government agencies, including the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) team at Skills Development Scotland, to ensure a full range of support is available."