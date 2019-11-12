Scotland

Scotland's papers: Bayoh family anger and Farage's U-turn

  • 12 November 2019
Image caption Several of today's front pages report on the decision by the Crown not to prosecute any officers in relation to the Sheku Bayoh case. The Scotsman describes his family's 'betrayal' following the move.
Image caption The Times reveal a move by the National Galleries of Scotland to sever its links with BP over climate concerns. The paper also covers a claim that the Tories are urging Nigel Farage to pull out of all marginal seats or face being personally to blame if Britain does not leave the EU.
Image caption The National's front page describes a 'pact' between the Brexit Party and Boris Johnson as making the 'perfect case for independence.'
Image caption The Herald features images of the aftermath of a tenement fire in Glasgow while also reporting that Nigel Farage's u-turn will boost the Conservatives chances of an election victory.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express is also focusing on Nigel Farage's annoncement not to contest the Tories in more than 300 seats, describing it as a gift to Boris. Their front page also shows the Queen on horseback at Windsor Castle.

