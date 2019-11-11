£4.5m waste water investment in Canonbie

A new £4.5m Scottish Water project will start next week to improve waste water services in Canonbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

The two stages of the project will take 12 months to complete, replacing the current septic tank.

Scottish Water said the work would help the local environment around the River Esk and provide modern waste water treatment.

It is expected the project will cause traffic disruption in the area.

A new waste water treatments works will be constructed to the east of Knottyholm Farm during the first phrase.

The second stage will see a new pumping station constructed by the village hall, most of which will be underground, and the area above will be landscaped.

A 1km rising main will connect the new pumping station to the treatment works.

An information evening will be held on Thursday 14 November between 16:30 - 19:30 at Canonbie Public Hall to allow local residents to ask questions and view maps of where the work will take place.