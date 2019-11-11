Image copyright Guy Ritchie Image caption Guy Ritchie and Hugh Grant helped recreate the photo while working on a film in London

Actor Hugh Grant and film director Guy Ritchie have recreated an army picture of their fathers in advance of Armistice Day.

Capt John Ritchie and Capt James Grant were with the Seaforth Highlanders stationed in Singapore 65 years ago.

Hugh Grant is starring in Ritchie's latest film, The Gentleman, which is being filmed in London.

Events took place across the UK on the 100th Armistice Day commemoration held since the end of World War One.

The Seaforth Highlanders merged with the Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders in 1961 to form the Queen's Own Highlanders (Seaforth and Camerons).

Image copyright Guy Ritchie Image caption The original picture was taken 65 years ago

Posting the images on social media, Guy Ritchie said: "This first picture was taken 65 years ago in Singapore where my dad - Captain John Ritchie - and Hugh Grant's dad - Captain James Grant - were stationed in the same regiment, the Seaforth Highlanders.

"The second picture - taken on a film set in London 65 years later, has one grandson and two sons recreating that original image.

"We'd discovered by co-incidence that Rory Gibb, our production assistant on the film's granddad was in that same original picture. You can see the resemblance."