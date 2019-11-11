Scotland falls silent in Armistice Day remembrance

Image caption Crowds gathered at Glasgow Central station where a memorial was held

People across Scotland bowed their heads during a two-minute silence which marked 101 years since the end of World War One.

It was part of a series of commemorative events for Armistice Day.

Veterans paid their respects during a service at the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance while crowds gathered at memorials across the country.

Silences also took place at Glasgow Central, Edinburgh Waverley and Ayr train stations.

The first minister led national events on Sunday laying a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance in Edinburgh to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict.

After four years of bloody conflict, the war between the Allied forces and Germany finally ended in 1918.

The tradition of a two-minute silence to remember the dead began the following year.

The armistice signed in Compiègne came into force on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Of the 700,000 Scots who joined the forces, more than 100,000 died during World War One.

Nearly every village, city and town in Scotland has some form of memorial displaying the names of their war dead.

Image caption Glasgow Central station held a memorial service on Monday morning

Image caption The clock in Glasgow Central turned red as part of Armistice Day commemorations

Image caption Crowds gathered as a mark of respect in Dundee's City Square

Meanwhile Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid a wreath and spoke to a veteran during a service at the cenotaph in St Peter's Square, Wolverhampton.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry attended a service outside Islington Town Hall, north London.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) asked that people pause by muting their telephones, closing laptops, switching off television sets "for just two minutes and pay your respects to our Armed Forces community, past and present".

The RBL said it was a time to honour those "who serve to defend our freedoms and way of life".

They said the sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from Britain and the Commonwealth are brought to mind while the innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism are also not forgotten.

It also serves as a tribute to the special contribution of families and of the emergency services.