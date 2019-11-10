Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon lays a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance in Edinburgh in 2018

The first minister will lead Remembrance Sunday events due to take place across Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a reading at a service in Edinburgh to commemorate those who lost their lives in armed conflict.

She will lay a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance at the City Chambers with Lord Provost Frank Ross, before the St Giles' Cathedral service.

Her deputy, John Swinney will be at an event in Glasgow's George Square.

The SNP will be represented by Ian Blackford at the service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, while Veterans Minister Graeme Dey will attend a service on board HMS Unicorn in Dundee.

'Ultimate sacrifice'

Ms Sturgeon said: "Remembrance Sunday is a chance for us all to pause and commemorate those who gave their lives during conflicts over the last century, as well as paying tribute to our veterans and people still serving in the armed forces.

"Eighty years on from the outbreak of the Second World War it is particularly important that we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country.

"On behalf of the people of Scotland I am privileged to be able to lay a wreath today."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "On Remembrance Sunday every year, we reflect not on the glory of war - but on the huge sacrifice that was made so that we can stay free.

"Many families in Scotland lost loved ones in the First World War and the Second World War.

"We all have a responsibility to remember the sacrifice they made, and to hold the families they have left behind in our thoughts.

"Let us resolve once again to think about how we can build and sustain peace in the future, while never forgetting the sacrifices of the past."