Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 8 - 15 November

  • 15 November 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 8 - 15 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Bow fiddle rocks with waves crashing around them. Image copyright Tony Sanderson
Image caption Tony Sanderson took this picture in Moray, at the Bow Fiddle Rocks.
A shot of Footdee beach with 2 dogs and birds in the water Image copyright Colin Munro
Image caption Border Terriers Nell and Bee, as seen by Colin Munro on a wintery Aberdeen beach at Footdee.
A red squirrel in a wooden cover earing food Image copyright Thelma Blewitt
Image caption Thelma Blewitt caught this squirrel looking for some lunch under cover, after sudden snowfall in Strathspey.
The side of the V&A and Firth of Tay Image copyright Leigh Black
Image caption The V&A in Dundee and the Firth of Tay in this picture from Leigh Black.
A frozen river with snow on top Image copyright Anna Lound
Image caption Anna Lound captured this snowy scene on her way to Drumnadrochit.
A view of Glasgow over rooftops at sunrise. Image copyright Ross Collins
Image caption A sunrise over Glasgow's Kelvinbridge, as seen by Ross Collins.
A shot of the sunrise through tress on a frosty morning. Image copyright Helen Keenlyside
Image caption Helen Keenlyside captured this on a morning walk through the Meadows in Edinburgh.
A side profile of a deer with a mountain behind it, in fog Image copyright Fergus Muldoon
Image caption Fergus Muldoon took this picture of a deer at Kings House, Ballachulish.
Clouds covering the forest below a hill. Image copyright John Paterson
Image caption Clouds hanging over the Caledonian Forest looking across to Meall a'Bhauchaille, captured by John Paterson.
The Kelpies and their reflection in the canal water below. Image copyright Frank McCafferty
Image caption Twice as many Kelplies in this reflective image by Frank McCafferty in Falkirk.
A landscape of mountains and clouds on the valley floor Image copyright Harry Frickleton
Image caption Harry Frickleton sent in this picture from his walk at Glenmore lodge, out past Lochan Uaine with his dog.
A sunset in Inverness looking down a street, with a wheelie bin in the right hand side Image copyright Bruce Cairns
Image caption Bruce Cairns captured this sunset in Inverness, but asks why there is always a wheelie bin in the way when you spot a good moment?
A close up of a Shetland Pony Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption A Shetland Pony caught by Jane Sayliss during a recent visit to the islands.
A view of Cul Mor from Stac Pollaidh. Image copyright George Thomson
Image caption George Thomson, from Canada, took this image of Cul Mor from Stac Pollaidh.
A landscape image of mountains in background and river in foreground Image copyright Vicki McLeod
Image caption Vicki McLeod sent this picture of Ballachulish.
Fireworks over Dundee seen over the river Image copyright Allison McMahon
Image caption Fireworks over Dundee, as seen by Allison McMahon.
A man on top of the Storr in Skye Image copyright Moghal Mudassar
Image caption Moghal Mudassar sent this image in, after he and his wife visited the Storr in Skye.
A green, countryside landscape with trees in the foreground Image copyright Stuart Maclachlan
Image caption An autumnal walk near Dalry in Dumfries and Galloway, as seen by Stuart Maclachlan.
A landscape image of a mountain chain in the distance Image copyright Stewart McConnell
Image caption Stewart McConnell sent this shot of the Trossachs, seen from the Crow Road on the way to Fintry.
A mountain with the sun low in the sky just visible behind it Image copyright Ross Millar
Image caption The sun hanging low behind Buachaille Etive Mòr on the A82 from Fort William to Glasgow, as seen by Ross Millar.
A castle reflecting in the loch with a snowy hill behind it. Image copyright Thomas Ross
Image caption Thomas Ross sent this picture of Loch an Eilein, near Rothiemurchas, in the Cairngorms.
A sunset over snowy hills Image copyright Ron Walker
Image caption A sunset in the Cairngorms, sent in by Ron Walker.
A view of the beach with 2 dogs running across small sand dunes Image copyright Keira Riley
Image caption Keira Riley caught her dogs enjoying the beach at Portencross, while the tide was out.
A landscape picture with forest in background and a railway bridge in the foreground Image copyright David Sky
Image caption David Sky took this picture in Killiecrankie.
A view of a bridge over the Tay at Kenmore Image copyright Linda Watt
Image caption An Autumnal afternoon walk in Kenmore, sent in by Linda Watt.
A swan on an island in a small pond, with a tree behind it, which makes it look like a peacock Image copyright Russell Eggleton
Image caption Russell Eggleton took this picture of a swan at Haystoun, on the edge of Peebles, which he suggests looks like "a fantastical albino peacock".
A view up to Mither Tap on the Bennachie Range in Aberdeenshire. Image copyright Sorley Johnston
Image caption Near the top of Mither Tap, on the Bennachie Range in Aberdeenshire, Sorley Johnston took this photo.
Inverness castle seen from below with the moon high above Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption Gordon Bain captured this image of Inverness Castle in the moonlight.
Picture of stag on the bay at Applecross, with the Cuillin mountains in the background Image copyright Yvonne Carroll
Image caption A stag on the bay at Applecross, captured by Yvonne Carroll, with the Cuillin mountains in the background.
A view of Arran across the Kintyre Peninsula. Image copyright Paul Cooper
Image caption Paul Cooper captured land, sea and air in this view of Arran across the Kintyre Peninsula, with Antony Gormleys sculpture, 'Land' in the foreground and a Hercules plane in the sky.
A view with the Pap of Glencoe in the centre Image copyright Tom Watt
Image caption Coming down from Sgurr Eilde Mhor in the Mamores with his dad, Tom Watt took this photo.

