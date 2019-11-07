'Casualty on tracks' halts Glasgow Subway
- 7 November 2019
Services on Glasgow Subway were suspended as the emergency services dealt with a casualty on the tracks.
The incident at Kelvinbridge Subway station began at 15:52.
British Transport Police attended along with paramedics. Glasgow Subway confirmed that a passenger was involved.
Outer Circle services resumed a short time later but the Inner Circle services are still suspended.