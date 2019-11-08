Your pictures of Scotland: 1 November - 8 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 November - 8 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Dan Turner
Dan Turner captured this image of Glen Coe looking "splendid."
Sarah Jane Nelson
Islay, a nine-week-old Cockapoo, pictured here enjoying autumn in her new garden in North Berwick.
Lorna McConnachie
Lorna McConnachie photographed her son at Ecclesgreig Castle in St Cyrus.
Mark Torrie
Mark Torrie from Paisley visited Arrochar and loved the reflections on Loch Long.
Pamelajane Sproul
Billy the poodle was enjoying an autumn morning walk when Pamelajane Sproul took this picture.
Gordon Stewart
Gordon Stewart from Hamilton, Lanarkshire snapped this photograph of the Lady of the Lake arriving at Stronachlacher on Loch Katrine.
Michael Flanagan
Michael Flanagan took this picture of some muscles at golden hour while on a weekend break near Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway.
Kenny Maccormack
Kenny Maccormack has captured this sunrise at The Cobbler.
David Aire
David Aire took this photo of a Highland Cow sticking out its tongue at Pollok Park, Glasgow.
Kenneth Gilmour
Kenneth Gilmour took this photo at Strathaven Bonfire Night.
Pavan Raju
This picture was taken from the top of Dundee Law by Pavan Raju, overlooking the firework display in Lochee Park.
Tomasz Jablonski
Tomaz Jablonski took this shot of Ben Lomond looking over hills from the summit of Beinn Ime.
Terri Gauld
Terri Gauld from Glenrothes, Fife captured this moment during the firework show at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.
Ian Davidson
Ian Davidson from Perth took this photo of the Scott Monument as it "comes alive at night."
David Cooper
David Cooper captured this sunset at Montrose Basin on his first visit to the area.
Phil Ashby
Phil Ashby said: "I met this chap taking in the morning sun during an early morning walk up Ben Cruachan."
Lynsey Siveyer
Lynsey and her two boys Hamish and Crawford hiked to take in this view of Old Man of Storr towards Rona and Applecross.
Fiona Duff
Fiona Duff visited the waterfall at The Hermitage nature reserve in Dunkeld and captured this image.
Robert Cavaye
Murray, a three-year-old Viszla, enjoyed going up Beinn Teallach and Beinn a'Chaorainn near Spean Bridge.
Mark Shone
Mark Shone took this photograph between Rannoch Moor and Glen Coe.
Emma Cull
This squirrel visited 12-year-old Emma Cull's garden, searching for food in Irvine.
Alan Marshall
Alan Marshall photographed this sunset over Oban Bay.
