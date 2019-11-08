Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 1 November - 8 November

  • 8 November 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 November - 8 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

A stream in front of Glen Coe Image copyright Dan Turner
Image caption Dan Turner captured this image of Glen Coe looking "splendid."
A Cockapoo with an orange leave in her mouth Image copyright Sarah Jane Nelson
Image caption Islay, a nine-week-old Cockapoo, pictured here enjoying autumn in her new garden in North Berwick.
A boy playing in the leaves Image copyright Lorna McConnachie
Image caption Lorna McConnachie photographed her son at Ecclesgreig Castle in St Cyrus.
A landscape and reflections on the water at Loch Long Image copyright Mark Torrie
Image caption Mark Torrie from Paisley visited Arrochar and loved the reflections on Loch Long.
A poodle surrounded by trees and leaves Image copyright Pamelajane Sproul
Image caption Billy the poodle was enjoying an autumn morning walk when Pamelajane Sproul took this picture.
A boat arriving into Stronachlacher pier Image copyright Gordon Stewart
Image caption Gordon Stewart from Hamilton, Lanarkshire snapped this photograph of the Lady of the Lake arriving at Stronachlacher on Loch Katrine.
A close up of some muscle shells Image copyright Michael Flanagan
Image caption Michael Flanagan took this picture of some muscles at golden hour while on a weekend break near Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway.
A sunrise at The Cobbler Image copyright Kenny Maccormack
Image caption Kenny Maccormack has captured this sunrise at The Cobbler.
A brown Highland Cow Image copyright David Aire
Image caption David Aire took this photo of a Highland Cow sticking out its tongue at Pollok Park, Glasgow.
A crowd of people standing around a bonfire Image copyright Kenneth Gilmour
Image caption Kenneth Gilmour took this photo at Strathaven Bonfire Night.
A firework display in Lochee Park, Dundee Image copyright Pavan Raju
Image caption This picture was taken from the top of Dundee Law by Pavan Raju, overlooking the firework display in Lochee Park.
Ben Lomond looking over hills from the summit of Beinn Ime. Image copyright Tomasz Jablonski
Image caption Tomaz Jablonski took this shot of Ben Lomond looking over hills from the summit of Beinn Ime.
Fireworks going off Image copyright Terri Gauld
Image caption Terri Gauld from Glenrothes, Fife captured this moment during the firework show at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.
The Wallace Monument Image copyright Ian Davidson
Image caption Ian Davidson from Perth took this photo of the Scott Monument as it "comes alive at night."
A sunset and birds on the water Image copyright David Cooper
Image caption David Cooper captured this sunset at Montrose Basin on his first visit to the area.
A ram on hill Image copyright Phil Ashby
Image caption Phil Ashby said: "I met this chap taking in the morning sun during an early morning walk up Ben Cruachan."
A view of Old Man of Storr towards Rona and Apple Ross. Image copyright Lynsey Siveyer
Image caption Lynsey and her two boys Hamish and Crawford hiked to take in this view of Old Man of Storr towards Rona and Applecross.
A waterfall flowing over rocks Image copyright Fiona Duff
Image caption Fiona Duff visited the waterfall at The Hermitage nature reserve in Dunkeld and captured this image.
A dog and his owner on top of a mountain Image copyright Robert Cavaye
Image caption Murray, a three-year-old Viszla, enjoyed going up Beinn Teallach and Beinn a'Chaorainn near Spean Bridge.
Autumnal fields and hills Image copyright Mark Shone
Image caption Mark Shone took this photograph between Rannoch Moor and Glen Coe.
A squirrel clutching a nut Image copyright Emma Cull
Image caption This squirrel visited 12-year-old Emma Cull's garden, searching for food in Irvine.
A sunset over Oban Bay with boat in forefront Image copyright Alan Marshall
Image caption Alan Marshall photographed this sunset over Oban Bay.

