Wild Rose takes three awards at Scottish Baftas

Image copyright Andy Buchanan/BAFTA Image caption Peter Mullan presented the Feature Film award to Wild Rose

A film about a Scottish woman pursuing her dream of becoming a country music star was one of the big winners at the Scottish Baftas.

Wild Rose took three awards, including best film actress for Jessie Buckley, at the ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday.

The award for current affairs went to the BBC Scotland Disclosure programme about the unsolved murder of Emma Caldwell.

TV comedy Still Game took home the contribution to television award.

Wild Rose, the story of a troubled Glasgow mother who dreams of becoming a country singer and performing in Nashville, was partly filmed in Glasgow.

Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley took the honour for best film actress, Nicole Taylor won the film/television writer award while the production also won in the feature film category.

Lorn Macdonald took home this year's film actor award for his role in Beats, a journey into Glasgow's club scene in the mid-1990s.

Image caption Alex Ferns was named best television actor for his role as a miner's leader in Chernobyl

The best television actor award went to Alex Ferns who played miner's leader Andrei Glukhov in Chernobyl, the acclaimed drama about the nuclear disaster.

In his acceptance speech, he said: "I'd also like to commemorate Chernobyl and the people that put their lives on the line.

"That's what this is all about, I don't care about anything else."

Other winners included Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald, who took the TV actress award for her role in Scottish drama The Victim.

Image caption Still Game's Ford Kiernan said he was "chuffed to bits" to be picking up another award for the show

Still Game won the outstanding contribution to television award, presented by Line Of Duty Star Martin Compston and actor and director David Hayman. Both have appeared in the show.

Compston praised Still Game as "the best Scottish TV show ever made", while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute.

"Disclosure: Who Killed Emma?"- about the high-profile unsolved murder of Emma Caldwell, who was found strangled 14 years ago in remote Scottish countryside - took the current affairs award, while documentary Yes/No: Inside the Indyref won in specialist factual.

BBC Scotland documentary Murder Case - which followed detectives trying to solve some of Scotland's most complex murder investigations - took two awards, taking home the features and factual series prize with factual director awarded to Matt Pinder.

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: "It has been a fantastic evening celebrating the very best of Scottish creative talent in Scotland across the film, games, and television industries.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the inspiring work that's being produced in Scotland, and the fact that so much Scottish talent is being recognised internationally in the screen industries."