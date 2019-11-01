Judges have selected the 12 artists in the running for the Scottish Portrait Awards for fine art and photography.
The six people nominated for the fine art award include artists Michael Youds and Robin Gage.
Mr Youds' portrait of himself with his twin brother shows them dressed in the colours their parents used to identify them as infants.
Mr Gage's picture is of his partner - a young carer whose home life left him exhausted.
The winner of the fine art award stands to take home a prize of £5,000.
Six artists have also been nominated for the Richard Coward Scottish Portrait Award in Photography.
The black and white entries include that of Brenna Collie, who suffered a stroke two years ago.
She said the lights shining into the lens of the camera represent the doctors surrounding her. "It was invasive, confusing and terrifying," she said.
A prize of £3,000 is up for grabs for the winner of the photography award.
The winners of both awards will be announced on 13 November.
