Image copyright Michael Youds Image caption Michael Youds' portrait of himself with his twin brother is called 'I was Blue, He was Red'. It has been shortlisted for the fine art award.

Judges have selected the 12 artists in the running for the Scottish Portrait Awards for fine art and photography.

The six people nominated for the fine art award include artists Michael Youds and Robin Gage.

Mr Youds' portrait of himself with his twin brother shows them dressed in the colours their parents used to identify them as infants.

Mr Gage's picture is of his partner - a young carer whose home life left him exhausted.

The winner of the fine art award stands to take home a prize of £5,000.

Image copyright Robin Gage Image caption Robin Gage's Land of White Mist is a portrait of the artist's partner - a young carer whose home life left him exhausted.

Image copyright Li Huang Image caption Li Huang began painting Kinship last year when he spent the summer in China with his mother. He said they spent "many precious days" sharing stories about his father. He finished the painting in his "other home" in Dundee.

Image copyright Grace Payne-Kumar Image caption Portrait of Niccolo by Grace Payne-Kumar. Nicoolo is a life model and artist based in Florence. Grace, a Edinburgh university student, said the painting was influenced by the Old Masters but she used a more contemporary approach.

Image copyright Saul Robertson Image caption Saul Robertson's portrayal of his daughters is called 'Us into others, Others into us'. He said he tried to make an honest representation of his daughters and their world as a way of expressing his love for them.

Image copyright Mark Roscoe Image caption Artist Mark Roscoe says in Self Portrait 2019 he wore a Breton striped shirt in a nod to Picasso "and to look more artistic".

Six artists have also been nominated for the Richard Coward Scottish Portrait Award in Photography.

The black and white entries include that of Brenna Collie, who suffered a stroke two years ago.

She said the lights shining into the lens of the camera represent the doctors surrounding her. "It was invasive, confusing and terrifying," she said.

A prize of £3,000 is up for grabs for the winner of the photography award.

The winners of both awards will be announced on 13 November.

Image copyright Jo Tennant Image caption Jo Tennant's The Eve of Women's Day is one of the photographs shortlisted for the Scottish Portrait Award

Image copyright Brenna Collie Image caption Brenna Collie's Trapped portrays the night two years ago when she suffered a stroke.

Image copyright John Post Image caption Lou Moon by John Post. The photographer said he chatted to Louis about what drag meant to him as he was getting ready.

Image copyright Ruby Rose O'Neill Image caption Ruby Rose O'Neill captured this image of artist Derrick Guild at his 2018 Robert Burns-themed exhibition in Summerhall. It is called Derrick Guild en Abyme.

Image copyright Simon Murphy Image caption Alan Tanner by Simon Murphy. Alan, an artist and familiar face in Glasgow's Govanhill, once designed album covers for bands such as Hawkwind and Procul Harem.

Image copyright Jo Tennant Image caption Mark Shields' Late News Final shows one of the vendors who sold the Evening Times outside Glasgow's Central Station - an increasingly rare sight as more news moves online.

