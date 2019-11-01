Image caption

The Daily Record also leads on the Hearts manager's departure. It says the "axed" boss will stay on at the club until the summer. The front page also reports that the "mysterious death" of Stefan Sutherland in 2013 is to be re-examined by a "crack squad" of detectives. The 25-year-old's body was discovered on a beach 11 days after he disappeared from his home in Caithness.