Image copyright Georgia Binkhorst Image caption Richard Binkhorst found Holly after she ran from the crash site 16 days ago

A missing dog has been reunited with her owner 16 days after fleeing from a car crash.

Holly, the 18-month-old Springer spaniel, was flung from the wreckage following the crash on 14 October.

Her owner Amanda Henry was seriously injured in the crash, on the Minishant to Crosshill road in Ayrshire.

Holly was the last of three dogs to be found after the secure cage they were travelling in was thrown from the car and burst open.

While two of the dogs were quickly recovered by a local farmer, Holly ran from the accident, prompting a widespread appeal to find and reunite her with her family.

Image copyright Georgia Binkhorst Image caption Holly was travelling in a secured cage when the crash happened

Teams had been searching the area near the crash site after Holly was spotted by volunteers with thermal imaging scopes and trail cameras.

However, she evaded capture, moving from place to place.

Ms Henry, who works as a vet, confirmed on Wednesday that Holly had been found safe and well by a close friend.

Image copyright Georgia Binkhorst Image caption Holly, far right, and her two siblings

Richard Binkhorst said he rescued the dog after finding her hiding spot and lying on his hands and knees to coax her out.

He said: "The dog knows me well, but it still requires a lot of trust for her to let me come close in the state she was in."

'Further afield'

Mr Binkhorst said Holly was already settling back into her home and was due to visit the vet for a check-up, but was in "surprisingly decent shape".

He added: "Many people from the area, and further afield, have been keeping an eye out and helping search the area.

"There's been volunteers with drones out, people distributing posters, local farmers allowing us to search their properties and use their fields. The support has been overwhelming. "

Ms Henry, 47, from Maybole in Ayrshire, was taken to hospital following the crash.

She was treated for a fractured spine and required 30 stitches in her head.

She is still recovering but said on her Facebook page that she was "feeling wonderful" to have Holly home.

You may also like