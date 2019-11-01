Your pictures of Scotland: 25 October - 1 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 October - 1 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs

Gerry Connor
Gerry Connor from Old Kilpatrick captured the essence of autumn with this beautiful mixture of colours during a walk through Benmore Gardens in Cowal.
Alistair Macleod
Alistair Macleod visited the Linda McCartney Retrospective at Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery this week, but he says he can never pass Sean Reid's fabulous Elvis piece without stopping. He says: "It's full of life, colour & humour."
Anne Robertson
No filters or magic here - just Anne Robertson with her iPhone snapping the sunset over Loch Leven from Kinnesswood.
Barry Weir
Barry Weir caught this moment of enjoying the tranquillity by Glengarry castle.
Daisy Adams
Daisy Adams took this photo of her daughter Juno on the beach at the 25th anniversary of the Portgordon Fireworks Display in Morayshire. Could as easily be a scene from 5 November, she said.
Dany Bird
Well hello little fella! Dany Bird was amazed to see such a beautiful snow leopard in the Highlands.
Derek Corner
Derek Corner thought the metal mermaid Aaria sculpture on the M80 motorway was looking especially stunning this week as it turned purple for World Polio Day.
Frank Urban
The early bird... catches the best snaps. Frank Urban was lucky enough to see this beautiful view of the Wallace Monument from the River Forth just after sunrise in person.
Felicity Collins
Bubble the fun - Felicity Collins describes this scene on the Royal Mile as "utterly joyful" at the end of a dreich day in Edinburgh. She loved watching the delighted children chasing the bubbles.
Emma Flack
See if you can spot the heron in this atmospheric shot of the beach at Ardarroch Kishorn on the North West coast. Emma Flack sees him there every day.
Mark Jordan
Mark Jordan from Inverurie took his kids Lexie & Jack on a beach walk and came across this little poser on St Cyrus Beach.
Stewart Martin
Close your eyes and picture autumn... and you'd be pretty close to this. Loch Drunkie on the Three Lochs Drive, taken by Stewart Martin from Falkirk.
Sylvia Beaumont
Wonder what's so funny? Sylvia Beaumont immortalised this grin while orienteering at North Berwick Law. She was amused by three Exmoor ponies who live there and came to check out their flag.
Laura Cross
Yes, it's another dog picture, but it was the stunning sky that made Laura Cross pick up her camera on Crossapol beach on Tiree. Her dog photobombed the shot but definitely adds something to it.
William Dickson
William Dickson from Kirkcaldy liked the bold pose this red grouse gave him while on the look-out for predators. He says her young family were feeding on the heather buds nearby.
Aileen Morrice
Scotland's smallest library? Aileen Morrice from Almondbank came across this while driving along the South Deeside Road in Ballater. She thought it was great to see an old phone box still in use.
Frank McCafferty
Frank McCafferty caught this lovely image of Stirling Castle at night.
Nick Goddard
"Run before it gets you!" says Nick Goddard. The waves were chasing his children at East Sands in St Andrews.
Philip Graham
Philip Graham spent the weekend in Glenelg in the Highlands where he saw this spectacular sight - he wondered if he might find multiple pots of gold.
Eric Niven
The weather was nice when Eric Niven, from Dundee, was out cycling in the Cairngorms, near Glen Feshie.
Marianna Watts
Marianna Watts spotted this red cap mushroom by the banks of the Clyde, near New Lanark, while walking with her husband.
Roddy Maclean
Roddy Maclean's dog Lachie looking over the sand on the Isle of Lewis - he had the entire beach to himself. Roddy said it's not often you see such nice weather on Lewis at this time of year.
Craig Beck
Craig Beck took this picture in Lochranza, Isle of Arran.
