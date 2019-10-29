Homicide numbers in Scotland show slight rise

Image copyright Getty Images

There was a slight rise in the number of killings across Scotland last year, with 61 people losing their lives.

The latest official figures reveal homicides were at the third-lowest level since 1976.

The number of people killed in Scotland has remained relatively stable in recent years, with a 2% rise last year.

The Scottish government said it was "working to ensure that victims' interests are at the heart of our criminal justice system".

Overall, 44% of homicides involved a sharp instrument like knives, broken bottles, swords and screwdrivers.

The vast majority of victims were men who were killed by someone they knew.

Victim support services

Among women, 60% lost their lives at the hands of a partner or ex-partner.

The long-term trend over the last decade shows a 25% drop in homicides.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the government was investing £18m a year in victim support services to help tackle the trauma experienced by those left behind.

He said: "While the number of homicides in Scotland is significantly lower than a decade ago - in line with the overall fall in crime - any death is one too many.

"We are determined to help people break free from cycles of violence.

"We will continue our efforts to drive down violent crime - both through supporting prevention work with people of all ages and ensuring Scotland's law enforcement agencies and courts have the resources to deal with those who harm others."