Your pictures of Scotland: 18 - 25 October

Susan Thomas
This striking image by Susan Thomas, from Cambuslang, captures the spectacular sunrise over Loch Achray from Ben A'an
Nitesh Patel
Nitesh Patel, from Atlanta, USA, was inspired to take this shot, looking over towards Fife from the V&A museum in Dundee
Caroline Thain
Caroline Thain took this picture of Haggis and Jack as they enjoyed a walk up Glen Esk to Mount Keen
John Trueman
John Trueman shot this stylistic image while looking east along Princes Street in Edinburgh
Julian Scott
Julian Scott took this shot of his sister wading out from the shore for a swim in Loch Tay
Ross Campbell
Ross Campbell captured the northern lights glowing on the horizon from Arnprior in Stirlingshire
Iain Pearson
Iain Pearson photographed daughter Rosie during a break while pumpkin picking at Craigie’s farm
Rachel Wheeler
Winter is coming. Rachel Wheeler discovered snow while walking up Ben Macdui
John O'Fee
John O'Free, from Edinburgh, submitted this picture of the iconic Scott Monument
Fiona McTaggart
Fiona McTaggart sent in this image of her dog, Hamish, on the north end of Iona
Alison Davidson
Alison Davidson, of Glasgow, took this impressive shot on the Jacobite Express as it crossed the Glenfinnan Viaduct
Gijs de Reijke
Tourst Gijs de Reijke made his first autumn trip to Scotland last week and captured the vibrant tones of the season. His picture captures a beautiful oak at Rogie Falls.
Claire Middleton
Claire Middleton, from Nottingham, photographed, Skyebear the five-month-old cavapoo, on her first holiday to Durness
Robert Young
Robert Young, from Chapelton, South Lanarkshire, photographed this swan in Strathclyde Country Park
Jane Sayliss
Gairloch harbour made brighter by the remaining flowers of summer in the foreground. Picture by Jane Sayliss
Robert Blakie
Spooky times approaching. St Patrick's Graveyard and mausoleum in Motherwell photographed by Robert Blakie
Alamy
Liz Austin, of Beith, photographed her cat Maisie stalking a red admiral butterfly in St Andrews
Tom McPherson
'Brooding sunset over Duffus Castle, captured by Tom McPherson, from nearby Hopeman.’
Jean Penman
A bee captured in the Italian Gardens on South Beach in Troon, by Jean Penman
