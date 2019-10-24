Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Disaster warning' for Scots NHS and lorry horror

  • 24 October 2019
Image caption The Daily Express carries an Audit Scotland report into the NHS in Scotland, saying it is facing financial meltdown due to a £1.8bn "black hole". It also features the deaths of 39 people in a lorry found in Essex on its front page.
Image caption The Scotsman reports that Scotland's NHS is using a model that will remain "financially unsustainable" without greater focus on health and social care integration.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the lorry deaths, saying ministers were warned three years ago about the port where the bodies were found. It says people-smugglers have been switching to Purfleet because it is less busy than other UK entry points.
Image caption The Times reports that the cause of death was freezing. The paper notes that it is the UK's worst migrant tragedy since 58 died in the back of a lorry at the Port of Dover 19 years ago.
Image caption According to the Daily Telegraph, officers are investigating whether an Irish people-smuggling ring might be involved. The container arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge, Belgium, at 00:30 on Wednesday.
Image caption "Dream of a new life ends in horror" is the i's headline. The paper says every port in the UK has a trafficking problem.
Image caption The Herald reports on warnings that Britain will see further tragedies at the hands of migrant smuggling gangs unless urgent action is taken.
Image caption The Daily Record carries tributes to a teenage girl who was found dead in a park in Edinburgh by a member of the public.
Image caption The National reports that Boris Johnson has signalled that he is set to ignore Holyrood in the bid to get his Brexit Bill passed into law.
Image caption The Courier says three people have been arrested following an 11-hour armed siege at a house in Ballingry, Fife.
Image caption According to the Daily Star, the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing has been thrown into "turmoil" by a sickness bug that is threatening to derail the show.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites