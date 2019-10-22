Scotland

Scotland's papers: Football dementia study and 'fragile' Prince Harry

  • 22 October 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a study which shows former professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die of dementia than people of the same age range in the general population. Research from Glasgow University compared deaths of 7,676 ex-players to 23,000 non-footballers.
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page features claims the Duke of Cambridge is concerned about his brother after he talked about his mental health in a TV documentary. Palace sources said there was a view the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "in a fragile place" after the couple said they were struggling with the intense scrutiny from elements of the British tabloid press.
Image caption The same story leads the Daily Mail, which notes Harry and Meghan had spoken of their struggles coping as royals. The paper quotes Prince Harry as telling an ITV documentary that he and his brother were travelling on "different paths".
Image caption The Herald leads with the football head injury study and quotes consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart who said the research showed risks "ranged from a five-fold increase in Alzheimer's disease to a two-fold Parkinson's disease increase in former professional footballers compared to population controls".
Image caption The Daily Record also leads on the dementia study with former Celtic player Chris Sutton lambasting the football authorities for not doing enough to protect players. The retired footballer's dad Mike, who played for Norwich City, has a degenerative brain disease.
Image caption The latest twists and turns on Brexit dominate many of the front pages with the Telegraph reporting that Boris Johnson would sooner abandon his withdrawal agreement bill than accept amendments to it from other MPs. If amendments such as a second referendum are passed by MPs, the prime minister is expected to accept the need for a Brexit extension - and then call an immediate general election, the paper adds.
Image caption The i says there is "fury" at the speed with which the prime minister is trying to force through his Brexit legislation. It says MPs have complained of being asked to vote for a "blind Brexit".
Image caption "Out of order!", the Daily Express declares on its front page, as it focuses on another element of the Brexit developments. The paper says "raging" MPs accused Commons Speaker John Bercow of "shameless bias" after he blocked a vote on Mr Johnson's Brexit deal on Monday.
Image caption The National focuses on opposition demands that the timescale for Brexit must be extended to allow MPs enough time to pick over the bones of the extensive withdrawal bill introduced by the UK government.
Image caption The Times reports that the UK's population is set to increase by three million over the next decade - with 80% of this growth driven by immigration. The paper says the Office for National Statistics expects the population to hit 70 million in the next decade, with Scotland's pensioner population set to grow by 23% over the next 25 years.
Image caption The Courier reports on a police officer who admitted a careless driving charge after crashing into a set of traffic lights shortly after leaving Perth police station. PC Mark Chance said he was distracted by a colleague cycling in front of him leaving the station.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that Britons were grounded when an airport was shut down because of a Sir Cliff Richard cardboard cut-out being stolen from duty-free.

