Scotland's papers: Court to rule on Brexit 'childish tricks'

  • 21 October 2019
Image caption It's another big day for Brexit as Boris Johnson's actions are scrutinised again at the Court of Session. The Herald lead story says Scottish judges will decide whether Mr Johnson is in contempt of court over what critics denounced as his "childish tricks". The paper says he "all but urged EU leaders to disregard a letter, required by law, asking for a Brexit extension".
Image caption The National also chooses to lead with the legal action. It says MP Joanna Cherry condemned Boris Johnson's "childish trick" of refusing to sign a letter to the EU requesting a Brexit extension.
Image caption The Times focuses on claims from Downing Street that Labour are "trying to frustrate and cancel" Brexit with amendments to Mr Johnson's deal calling for a second referendum and a customs union with the EU. The paper quotes a cabinet minister saying the amendments "could leave the PM with no choice but to accept an extension and make a renewed push for a general election". The report also suggests Speaker John Bercow is set to prevent the vote going ahead, on the grounds the government already had the chance to proceed on Saturday.
Image caption "How dare they?" asks the Scottish Daily Express on Labour's plans to table amendments on the Brexit deal. The paper quotes reports which suggest Brussels is considering granting an extension to the Brexit process until February next year.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also leads on Labour's "plot to wreck Brexit". It reports that the government is keen to push legislation through by the end of this week to avoid a further extension, but that Labour has plans to "hijack" the withdrawal agreement with amendments.
Image caption The i claims Labour will back Boris Johnson's deal if it is put back to the people in a public vote for approval. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC's Andrew Marr show on Sunday: "It's got to go back to the public," the paper reports.
Image caption The Scotsman reports claims from cabinet ministers that they "have the numbers" and will leave the EU on 31 October. It also says Speaker John Bercow could block a meaningful vote in the Commons later. The front page also carries a picture of an emotional Andy Murray after he beat Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp to win his first major tournament since hip surgery.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition describes a "guerrilla war" from a "rebel alliance" of MPs who are set on stopping the UK leaving the EU at the end of the month. The broadsheet reports on "growing fears MPs will continue to thwart attempts to approve the deal" and claims Downing Street is drawing up plans to force a general election - as soon as 28 November.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads on "bad blood" between princes William and Harry, after the broadcast of a documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The paper says Prince Harry has "publicly admitted a growing rift" between the brothers, saying "We are definitely on different paths". Speaking on an ITV programme, he said "We have good days and bad days."
Image caption "A monster in my audience" is the Daily Record's headline in a story about the teenager who murdered schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail on Bute. The paper reveals that Aaron Campbell was given a talk by charity campaigner Sandra Brown on the impact of the loss of a child through abduction and murder. Campbell, 18, was jailed for raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha in June 2018.
Image caption The Courier claims NHS Tayside is paying for patients to be operated on privately after the health board's only orthopaedic surgeon left 10 weeks ago without yet being replaced. An MSP has questioned the costs and has called the failure to find a replacement "unacceptable".
Image caption Concerned shopkeepers tell the Edinburgh Evening News they are worried about their businesses with impending roadworks in the Stockbridge area due to last for eight months.
Image caption It's a weather story which makes the front of the Daily Star of Scotland. The paper claims a "warm plume" will bring an "Indian summer" and temperatures of 21C (70F) by Thursday. But this is to be followed by a "Halloween chiller" when temperatures drop to -6C (21F). The "October sizzle" will be extinguished by a freezing polar blast which could even bring snow, according to the report.

