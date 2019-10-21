Image caption

The Times focuses on claims from Downing Street that Labour are "trying to frustrate and cancel" Brexit with amendments to Mr Johnson's deal calling for a second referendum and a customs union with the EU. The paper quotes a cabinet minister saying the amendments "could leave the PM with no choice but to accept an extension and make a renewed push for a general election". The report also suggests Speaker John Bercow is set to prevent the vote going ahead, on the grounds the government already had the chance to proceed on Saturday.