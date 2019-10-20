Scotland

Scotland's papers: Brexit deal delay and whistleblower 'warped story'

  • 20 October 2019
Image copyright The Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption Several papers lead on Boris Johnson's insistence that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, despite his latest Commons defeat. The Mail on Sunday, however, is unimpressed by proceedings in the Commons, which its headline dubs "the house of fools". Describing the announcement of the government's defeat, it says: "It was the moment an exasperated nation let out a collective howl of frustration."
Image copyright The Sunday Times
Image caption As the Sunday Times sees it, Mr Johnson's "uncompromising response" to the Commons defeat opens up a "new front" in the battle for Brexit. "No 10 officials expressed hope that EU leaders could take until an emergency summit on October 28 to even respond - buying Johnson crucial time to pass the deal," it suggests.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption "Defeated but defiant" says Scotland on Sunday as the paper highlights the PM rejecting any need to request a delay from the EU. Mr Johnson previously said he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than ask the EU to delay Brexit, and the UK would leave on 31 October "do or die".
Image copyright The Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post describes how the prime minister complied with a law imposed on him by opponents, requiring him to request a delay to Brexit - but did so by sending an unsigned photocopy of the request, along with an explanatory note saying he will continue to seek MPs' backing for his deal. Critics have branded his actions a "pathetic stunt", the paper reports.
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption "Beaten" proclaims the Sunday National, which is dominated by an image of supporters of the "People's Vote". Demonstrators converged on Westminster after marching through central London calling for a "final say" on a new deal.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption "Why won't they let us leave?" complains the Sunday Express. It notes that in Mr Johnson's letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, he has requested EU leaders "send MPs a message" asking them to reconsider their decision.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail says Mr Johnson was "scuppered" by an amendment from his own party. Tabled by Sir Oliver Letwin, one of the Tory MPs who had the whip removed in September, the amendment was intended to ensure that Mr Johnson would comply with the terms of the so-called Benn Act.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports that Nicola Sturgeon called the defeat a "severe blow" for Mr Johnson. The first minister said the delay meant the deal could be "subjected to real scrutiny", posting on Twitter: "PM sounding deflated and defeated."
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption And moving away from Brexit, The Herald claims that a whistleblower who made allegations of misogyny while working for Marine Scotland is facing a disciplinary hearing for gross misconduct. The papers says the 50-year-old, who was pictured taped to a chair, is charged with making "false statements".

