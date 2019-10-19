Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'End of Labour in Scotland' if rebels back deal

  • 19 October 2019
Image copyright The Herald
Image copyright The National
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image copyright The Times
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image copyright Daily Record
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image copyright The Courier

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites