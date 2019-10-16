Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption Stars and writers Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill and director Michael Hines will accept the award

Still Game is to receive two Bafta Scotland awards for its "outstanding contribution" to television.

The awards will go to the comedy's creative team and script supervisor.

One will be presented to writers Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill - who also play Jack and Victor - and director Michael Hines.

Script supervisor Pat Rambaut will also be recognised for her work on the long-running BBC Scotland show at a ceremony in November.

The characters of Jack and Victor first appeared on television in sketch show Chewin' the Fat, before they were given their own programme in 2002.

'Unforgettable journey'

The comedy's final episode - after nine seasons - was aired on the BBC earlier this year.

Still Game: The Final Farewell - a live theatre show at Glasgow's Hydro - concluded earlier this month.

Director Michael Hines will accept the outstanding contribution to television award with Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill.

He said: "We couldn't be more delighted or proud to receive this special Bafta Scotland award.

"Still Game has brought us a lot of happiness over these past twenty-two years and it means so much to us to know that it's made others happy too.

"It's been an incredible, unforgettable journey and this award has helped to make it a really special end."

Image copyright BAFTA Scotland Image caption Pat Rambaut was Still Game's script supervisor

Meanwhile Pat Rambaut will be presented with an award for her outstanding contribution to her craft.

Ms Rambaut started her career on The New Avengers with Joanna Lumley, and has since worked on productions including Bill Forsyth's Local Hero and Bridget Jones' Diary.

Jude MacLaverty, of BAFTA Scotland, said the recipients were "truly exceptional".

"The creative team behind Still Game and Pat Rambaut, have created work that is not only recognised by their peers and the public, but also inspires future generations of film and television makers", she added.

The ceremony will take place at Glasgow's DoubleTree by Hilton and will be hosted by Edith Bowman.