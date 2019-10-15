Students moving on to work or training on the rise

Image copyright Getty Images

A growing number of college students are moving on to work, training or further study according to official figures.

The Scottish Funding Council says almost nine out of 10 students move on to so-called "positive destinations".

Colleges say the figures show they are delivering the skills and qualifications employers want.

The figures also showed a drop in the number of former students who were unemployed or unavailable to work.

Overall, 89.1% of those who left the sector in 2017-18 were in "positive destinations" - up 0.8% on the previous year.

Of those who stayed on at college, 86.8% progressed to a higher level of study - a 4.4% rise on the previous year.

Almost 40% of people leaving college in the period progressed to university.

The findings also reveal more people from the 10% most deprived areas were more likely to start work after leaving college, than those from the 10% least deprived areas.

'Progress in life'

Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland, said the figures were encouraging.

She said: "This shows that colleges are doing an excellent job and providing valuable routes into further study and careers.

"It is also encouraging that there has been a reduction in those unemployed and unavailable for work, demonstrating that colleges are delivering the skills and qualifications required by employers to enable individuals to enter the workforce.

"The report also shows that the majority of students moving into employment found work related to their course."

Ms Struthers added: "Overall, the report reflects the fact that colleges are working hard to improve outcomes for students and employers by delivering courses that enable individuals to progress in life - whether that's into a higher level of study or into a job."

Further education minister Richard Lochhead said he was "particularly heartened" by the high proportion of college leavers from the most deprived areas going straight into employment.

He said: "The results are clear evidence of the crucial contribution colleges make to inclusive economic growth by successfully equipping people with the skills and training they need for the workplace, no matter their background or circumstances."