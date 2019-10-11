Hundreds of holidays hit by FlyLoLo cancellations

Image copyright Getty Images

More than 900 people have had their travels plans disrupted this weekend due last-minute flight cancellations by FlyLoLo at Glasgow Airport.

The airport said four flights - three to Tenerife and one to Lanzarote - with about 230 passengers booked on each would no longer go ahead.

The operator apologised for the cancellations and said it was unable to secure the aircraft.

Passengers are being urged to contact the flight operator directly.

The flights affected are the 08:30 departure on Friday to Tenerife South Airport, as well as the 07:00 and 06:10 on Saturday departing to the same airport.

The 09:00 flight to Arrecife Airport in Lanzarote is also cancelled.

'Not to travel'

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "We were made aware tonight that flights planned by operator FlyLoLo to Tenerife South and Arrecife in Lanzarote this weekend will not go ahead.

"We would ask all FlyLoLo passengers affected not to travel to the airport and to contact the operator direct for further information."

FlyLoLo chief executive Paul Dendle told the PA news agency that the cancellations stemmed from contractual issues with the aircraft providers.

He added: "All clients' monies are fully protected and held in a CAA Trust and refunds will take 10 working days.

"I have been working 18-hour days to try and resolve this issue, but alas it was impossible.

"I apologise for the disruption and disappointment caused, I sincerely feel for the affected clients."

Mr Dendle said the airline was working to notify all those affected.

FlyLoLo can be contacted on 08444 720737.