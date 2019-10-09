Scotland's 'not proven' verdict on trial in study

Image copyright Scottish government Image caption Lord Bonomy presides over mock jury in court research

Radical changes to the Scottish jury system could be proposed following a two-year study, due to be published.

The size of juries - at 15, among the largest in the world - and Scotland's controversial not proven verdict may be reviewed as a result of the research.

In a rare examination of the criminal trial system, researchers questioned 1,000 jurors during mock trials.

They wanted to find out what factors affected how jurors reached their decisions.

Unlike most of the world's legal systems, Scotland has three possible verdicts in criminal cases - guilty, not guilty and not proven.

There has been sustained pressure for the not proven verdict to be dropped, particularly in sex crime cases where campaigners say it is clouded with ambiguity.

The research, which will be published on Wednesday morning, is expected to lead to a Scottish government consultation on its findings.

What is the not proven verdict?

Image copyright Scottish government Image caption Three verdicts can be handed down in Scottish criminal cases: not guilty, not proven and guilty

The legal implications of a not proven verdict are exactly the same as not guilty. In both cases the accused is acquitted and is innocent in the eyes of the law.

Having two acquittal verdicts is seen by some as offering additional protection to the accused.

But critics argue that not proven is confusing for juries and the public, can stigmatise an accused person and fail to provide closure for victims.

Why does Scotland have three verdicts?

Image copyright Scottish government Image caption The not proven verdict is used for a very different purpose from that for which it was introduced

Prof James Chalmers, who is leading the research into the use of the not proven verdict, published a blog post two years ago looking at its history.

He states that there is a common misconception the not guilty verdict was a later addition to the proven and not proven outcomes.

Prof Chalmers says not only is the verdict of "not proven" not Scots law's original verdict of acquittal but today's "not proven" is used for a very different purpose from that for which it was introduced.

In more recent years, the general perception among the public has been that a "not proven" verdict suggests a sheriff or jury believes the accused is guilty, but does not have sufficient evidence to convict.

However, in law there is there is no legal difference between a not guilty and not proven verdict.

In 2015, a review by Lord Bonomy said there was anecdotal evidence that jurors "mistakenly" thought that a not proven verdict left open the possibility of a retrial. "That is not the case," he said.

Why are rape victims calling for change?

Image caption Miss M is leading the campaign to have the not proven verdict scrapped

Campaigners say the not proven verdict is used disproportionately in rape cases.

Sandy Brindley, of Rape Crisis Scotland, said the verdict appeared to give an "easy out" for juries in rape trials.

She believes some juries see the not proven verdict as somehow "less painful" for those accusing someone of rape than a not guilty verdict.

Last year, Miss M - a rape victim who won a civil case against her attacker - called for Scotland to get rid of not proven.

She said the verdict was confusing and should be scrapped.

What led to the Scottish jury study?

Image caption Prof James Chalmers is leading the research into the use of the not proven verdict

The Scottish jury research is a direct result of Lord Bonomy's Post-corroboration Safeguards Review in 2015.

He said that key components of the jury system - including the three verdicts, the simple majority required for conviction and the size of the jury - were inextricably linked.

Lord Bonomy recommended that jury research should be carried out to ensure that any changes to the system were based on fully informed evidence.

The study was carried out by Prof James Chalmers and Prof Fiona Leverick of the University of Glasgow law school as well as Prof Vanessa Munro from the University of Warwick.

Among the questions they asked was what jurors understand as the difference between not guilty and not proven and why they choose one over the other.

They also looked at the size of Scottish juries which, at 15 members, are large when compared to other systems around the world.

It also looked at whether juries should continue to convict on simple majority verdicts.

In England a majority verdict can be returned but the minimum majority is 10-2.

How often is not proven used?

The vast majority of criminal cases end in a guilty verdict.

Of the 34,584 crimes that came to court in 2017-18 just 1,944 resulted in acquittal.

About one in five (22.7%) of acquittal verdicts were not proven.

However, the conviction rate for rape and attempted rape is much lower than other crimes, with more than half of cases resulting in an acquittal.

In 2017-18 there were 88 not guilty verdicts in rape cases and 48 not proven (about 35% of acquittals and 19% of all cases).