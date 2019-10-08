Two teenagers arrested over Rutherglen railway station murder bid
- 8 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed at a railway station in South Lanarkshire.
The attack took place at Rutherglen station shortly after 17:00 on Monday.
The victim suffered serious injuries to his chest and lower body. He continues to be treated in hospital.
British Transport Police said officers would remain at the scene while inquiries continue.