Image caption The mesh implants are used to ease incontinence and to support organs

No vaginal mesh implants have been carried out in Scotland since the chief medical officer announced a halt last October, new figures show.

The government had asked health boards in June 2014 to consider suspending the use of mesh products but they had continued to be offered to women.

It followed controversy about the procedure which was often used to treat incontinence in women after childbirth.

The number of alternative procedures has slowly risen since 2014.

The figures, from October 2018 to March 2019, also show that over the past 10 years there has been a large decrease in the number of mesh procedures for stress urinary incontinence (SUI), particularly from 2014 onwards.

The number of non-mesh procedures for SUI has increased to a lesser extent and more gradually over the same period.

What are mesh implants?