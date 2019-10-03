An armed gang led by a man dressed as a policeman carried out a robbery at a house in Ayr.

The three-man gang, one of whom had a knife, got into a 37-year-old man's house in Somerset Gardens at about 20:30 on Wednesday.

They stole a mobile phone before making off. No-one was seriously injured during the incident.

Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

The man wearing a police vest was in his early 30s, about 5ft 10in tall, of a stocky build and wearing glasses. He had a Scottish accent.

Missing teeth

The second suspect who was carrying a knife is described as 5ft 7in tall, in his mid-20s with short black hair, a moustache and wearing a black hoodie. He had an English accent.

Another smaller robber is described as about 5ft tall, of slim build, 40 years of age and bald. He had a wrinkly face with a number of teeth missing. The man was wearing a black hoodie with a black jacket on top and had a Scottish accent.

Det Sgt Jane Hogg, of Ayrshire CID, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to emphasise to members of the public to be extremely cautious when opening your door if you are not expecting any visitors, even those who purport to be police officers."