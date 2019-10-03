Scotland

Scotland's papers: PM's Brexit 'gamble' and dog-fighting 'depravity'

  • 3 October 2019
Image caption Several of Thursday's papers focus on the new Brexit proposals the government has delivered to the EU, including plans to replace the Irish backstop. The Scotsman says Boris Johnson is "closer than ever" to getting his deal past MPs. But it warns that the proposals face a "difficult examination" in Brussels.
Image caption The i says the prime minister's proposals to replace the Irish backstop were welcomed by Conservative Brexiteers and the DUP "in a sign a revised deal could succeed in the House of Commons despite opposition from Jeremy Corbyn". However, the paper also reports that early EU reaction to Mr Johnson's blueprint for a deal has not been positive.
Image caption "Brexit: Is this the beginning of the end?" the Daily Express asks in its front-page headline. According to the paper, the prime minister was edging towards a Brexit "breakthrough" as of Wednesday night.
Image caption The National proclaims that Mr Johnson's Brexit proposal is "set to fail". The paper says the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeated her warning that Scotland being taken out of the EU "against our will" by the Conservatives is "unacceptable".
Image caption The prime minister's chances of a new Brexit deal were "hanging by a thread" on Wednesday night after EU leaders withheld approval for formal negotiations on his plans to replace the Irish backstop, The Times reports. The paper notes that Mr Johnson set out proposals that would in effect keep Northern Ireland in the EU single market for all goods while following UK customs rules.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister has put Ireland under "huge pressure" to accept the proposals after Labour rebels suggested they were prepared to help Mr Johnson get a deal through Parliament. The paper says Ireland's prime minister, Leo Varadkar, is now the main obstacle standing in the way of the UK leaving with a deal on 31 October.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Daily Record devotes much of its front page to a picture of a man from South Ayrshire who has been jailed for using domestic cats as live bait for fighting dogs. The case was described by an SSPCA officer as one of the most upsetting and depraved they had encountered.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the same story, telling how Mark Cuthbert bought the cats online then "filmed his blood-thirsty dogs" mauling them. A court heard the 42-year-old also taught his dogs to kill badgers and foxes in illegal hunts.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that police watchdogs are to investigate the Met Police over its handling of a VIP paedophile operation. It follows false allegations of murder and child sexual abuse made by Carl Beech, known as "Nick", who was jailed for 18 years in July for the claims.
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition focuses on continued congestion around the Queensferry Crossing. The paper says transport officials are to be "summoned" to face Fife councillors in a bid to come up with a plan to help frustrated commuters.

