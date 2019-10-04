Scotland

Your pictures: 27 September - 4 October

  • 4 October 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 September and 4 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

male kingfisher on "no fishing" sign with fish in its mouth Image copyright Walter Baxter
Image caption This male kingfisher - pictured by the Tarff Water in Dumfries and Galloway - seems to have the fishing rights here, according to Walter Baxter from Galashiels.
Stac Pollaidh on the road to Achiltibuie Image copyright Colin McCormack
Image caption Colin McCormack took this picture of Stac Pollaidh on the road to Achiltibuie at the end of his holiday. The autumn colours suggest he also captured the end of summer too!
cockapoo dog at Linlithgow Palace Image copyright Jackie Mitchell
Image caption Jackie Mitchell, from Bo'ness, said one-year-old cockapoo Murphy was very chilled out at Linlithgow Palace - compared to his normal "bouncy" behaviour
Melrose Abbey Image copyright AFP
Image caption Eddie Romeo stopped to admire Melrose Abbey through a gap in the trees at Priorwood Garden and orchard.
fungi in the woods Image copyright Marion McMurdo
Image caption Marion McMurdo, from Dundee, said Backmuir Wood in Muirhead was bursting with fungi when she was strolling through.
A dog on the beach Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Casper enjoyed Tiree's stunning beaches while away for the weekend with his owner Alex Grant, from Edinburgh.
bee and a butterfly sharing the nectar on a flower Image copyright victoria lyall
Image caption Victoria Lyall sent in this picture of a bee and a butterfly sharing a flower in the garden of Scone Palace.
Blair Castle Image copyright Graham jones
Image caption Graham Jones from Liverpool took this beautiful shot of Blair Castle while holidaying in Scotland.
fox red Labrador in a field of wheat Image copyright Lewis Crichton
Image caption The colours in this fox red Labrador's coat fitted right in with this field of wheat in Kirkcaldy. Stan's owner, Lewis Crichton, sent in this picture.
Bird diving Image copyright Craig Ferguson
Image caption Craig Ferguson captured this bird "dooking for minnows" in Dumfries.
Man taking picture of Stalker Castle. Image copyright Omar Salam
Image caption Omar Salam, from Ayrshire, said he turned round to find his 80-year-old dad standing on this stone bench to get a better picture of Stalker Castle.
Amanita Muscaria mushroom in the woods in Balerno. Image copyright Eddie Wells
Image caption Eddie Wells was out in Balerno foraging when he spotted this Amanita Muscaria mushroom - which is definitely not recommended for consumption!
Stirling Castle Image copyright Denise Peacock
Image caption Stirling Castle, in-between the rain showers. Picture by Denise Peacock, from Kinross.
Dog on the beach Image copyright Gillian Campbell
Image caption Gillian Campbell sent in this picture of a dog enjoying a walk on a beautiful day at Portencross Beach in West Kilbride.
broken spectre in the trees Image copyright Ian Biggs
Image caption Ian Biggs spotted this "magnificent" broken spectre while descending a local hill on a misty morning in Kinloch Rannoch, Perthshire.
Laggan Cottage, Arran Image copyright Sheila Carswell
Image caption Laggan Cottage is always a welcome stop when walking on Arran, said Sheila Carswell.
Flock of sheep Image copyright Helen Fisher
Image caption Helen Fisher's dad's flock of Scottish mule sheep - pictured on a "beautiful" autumn day in the Rhins of Galloway - with the North Channel in the background.
Dunnottar Castle Image copyright Claire Morrison
Image caption Claire Morrison thought Dunnottar Castle was a "magical place" after her visit - she arrived to a grey day, but after watching a pod of dolphins cross the bay, the clouds cleared for one of the year's last summery afternoons.
Collie on the beach Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Better than any pot of gold, Ollie the collie was at the end of the rainbow. Taken at Luskentyre Beach on Harris by Jacki Gordon.
clock tower of the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh at sunset. Image copyright Wil Cheung
Image caption Wil Cheung sent in this picture of the Balmoral Hotel's clock tower in Edinburgh at sunset.
