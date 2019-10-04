A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 September and 4 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption This male kingfisher - pictured by the Tarff Water in Dumfries and Galloway - seems to have the fishing rights here, according to Walter Baxter from Galashiels.

Image copyright Colin McCormack Image caption Colin McCormack took this picture of Stac Pollaidh on the road to Achiltibuie at the end of his holiday. The autumn colours suggest he also captured the end of summer too!

Image copyright Jackie Mitchell Image caption Jackie Mitchell, from Bo'ness, said one-year-old cockapoo Murphy was very chilled out at Linlithgow Palace - compared to his normal "bouncy" behaviour

Image copyright AFP Image caption Eddie Romeo stopped to admire Melrose Abbey through a gap in the trees at Priorwood Garden and orchard.

Image copyright Marion McMurdo Image caption Marion McMurdo, from Dundee, said Backmuir Wood in Muirhead was bursting with fungi when she was strolling through.

Image copyright Alex Grant Image caption Casper enjoyed Tiree's stunning beaches while away for the weekend with his owner Alex Grant, from Edinburgh.

Image copyright victoria lyall Image caption Victoria Lyall sent in this picture of a bee and a butterfly sharing a flower in the garden of Scone Palace.

Image copyright Graham jones Image caption Graham Jones from Liverpool took this beautiful shot of Blair Castle while holidaying in Scotland.

Image copyright Lewis Crichton Image caption The colours in this fox red Labrador's coat fitted right in with this field of wheat in Kirkcaldy. Stan's owner, Lewis Crichton, sent in this picture.

Image copyright Craig Ferguson Image caption Craig Ferguson captured this bird "dooking for minnows" in Dumfries.

Image copyright Omar Salam Image caption Omar Salam, from Ayrshire, said he turned round to find his 80-year-old dad standing on this stone bench to get a better picture of Stalker Castle.

Image copyright Eddie Wells Image caption Eddie Wells was out in Balerno foraging when he spotted this Amanita Muscaria mushroom - which is definitely not recommended for consumption!

Image copyright Denise Peacock Image caption Stirling Castle, in-between the rain showers. Picture by Denise Peacock, from Kinross.

Image copyright Gillian Campbell Image caption Gillian Campbell sent in this picture of a dog enjoying a walk on a beautiful day at Portencross Beach in West Kilbride.

Image copyright Ian Biggs Image caption Ian Biggs spotted this "magnificent" broken spectre while descending a local hill on a misty morning in Kinloch Rannoch, Perthshire.

Image copyright Sheila Carswell Image caption Laggan Cottage is always a welcome stop when walking on Arran, said Sheila Carswell.

Image copyright Helen Fisher Image caption Helen Fisher's dad's flock of Scottish mule sheep - pictured on a "beautiful" autumn day in the Rhins of Galloway - with the North Channel in the background.

Image copyright Claire Morrison Image caption Claire Morrison thought Dunnottar Castle was a "magical place" after her visit - she arrived to a grey day, but after watching a pod of dolphins cross the bay, the clouds cleared for one of the year's last summery afternoons.

Image copyright Jacki Gordon Image caption Better than any pot of gold, Ollie the collie was at the end of the rainbow. Taken at Luskentyre Beach on Harris by Jacki Gordon.

Image copyright Wil Cheung Image caption Wil Cheung sent in this picture of the Balmoral Hotel's clock tower in Edinburgh at sunset.

