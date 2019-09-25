Scotland

In pictures: Fernando Ricksen funeral

  • 25 September 2019

Rangers fans, players and club legends have paid tribute to former Ibrox star Fernando Ricksen at his funeral in Glasgow.

Thousands of people lined the streets as the funeral cortege passed Ibrox Stadium on its way to a service at the city's Wellington Church.

Dutch international Ricksen died last week at the age of 43 after battling motor neurone disease since 2013.

Presentational white space
cortege Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Fans paid their tribute outside Ibrox Stadium
fan throws scarf Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Dozens of Rangers scarves draped the funeral cars
Fernando Ricksen Image copyright SNS
Image caption The former Dutch international died last week after a battle with motor neurone disease
pallbearers Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Former Rangers players Thomas Buffel, Michael Mols and Nacho Novo were among the pallbearers
pallbearers Mols and Novo Image copyright PA Media
Richard Gough Image copyright Andrew Milligan
Image caption Richard Gough was among the Ibrox legends at the service
McCoist and Durrant Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Rangers' record goalscorer Ally McCoist and former teammate Ian Durrant
Neil McCann Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Ricksen's former team-mate Neil McCann
Arthur Numan Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Arthur Numan was was a team-mate of Ricksen's for Rangers and the Netherlands
Steven Thompson and Billy Dodds Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Former Rangers team-mates Steven Thompson and Billy Dodds
Neil Lennon and bobby Petta Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Celtic boss Neil Lennon and former player Bobby Petta both played against Ricksen
Presentational white space

All pictures subject to copyright

More on this story