Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Youngsters across Scotland took part in the global youth strike last week

Legislation which sets in law a target for Scotland to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2045 reaches its final stage at Holyrood later.

The Climate Change Bill was amended to include the target after advice from the UK Committee on Climate Change.

Some environmentalists and opposition parties say it still does not address the urgency of the "climate emergency".

Ministers said they were "leading by example" to "end Scotland's contribution to global climate change".

The bill sets a legally-binding "net-zero" target of 2045 which means any remaining emissions will have to be entirely offset.

Increased tree planting and carbon capture and storage technology would be needed to achieve that.

The target for Scotland is five years earlier than the date which has been set for the whole UK.

But politicians at Holyrood are still arguing over the speed of change with some parties calling for for even tougher interim targets.

The Bill says emissions should be 70% lower than 1990 levels by the end of the next decade.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats will push for that target to be increased to 75% while the Scottish Greens are aiming for 80%.

If the Greens are successful it will mean that existing targets, which this bill updates, would be brought forward by 20 years.

Ben Wilson from Stop Climate Chaos Scotland said: "MSPs must seize this final opportunity to strengthen Scotland's Climate Change Bill and put in place a target to reduce climate emissions by 80% by 2030 and action to deliver those reductions - especially in how we heat our homes, travel around and grow the food we eat. "

Image caption Staff from the University of Dundee joined the climate protests last Friday

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said the government welcomed the debate on the issue.

"The UKCCC have set out their initial analysis that said the right target for Scotland for 2030 is a 70% reduction in greenhouse gases, the toughest statutory target of any country in the world, for this date," she added.

"This meets the requirements of the Paris Climate Agreement but we always want to be as ambitious as possible. That is why we welcome the debate that is ongoing in Parliament and the country about the right milestone for 2030."

She added: "We are leading by example through bold actions and we will end Scotland's contribution to global climate change by 2045."

Climate emergency

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared a climate emergency at the SNP's spring conference in Edinburgh in April.

Her government has pledged to publish a new "climate plan" - which sets out how to achieve the updated targets - within six months of the legislation receiving royal assent.

In recent months, protests calling for tougher action have been held across Scotland culminating in a global youth strike on Friday which involved tens of thousands of protestors.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "You are failing us" - Greta tells world leaders

This week, at a UN climate summit in New York, the young activist Greta Thunberg accused world leaders of failing to act on climate change.

The annual UN conference on climate change, being held this year in Chile, will come to Glasgow in 2020.