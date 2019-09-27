Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 20 - 27 September

  • 27 September 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 and 27 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Rosemarkie across the Moray firth Image copyright Alexandra Chantry
Image caption Alexandra Chantry kicks us off with this still but moody morning looking from Rosemarkie across the Moray firth.
Rainbow over Plockton beach Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Tom McPherson from Hopeman captured this stunning image of Loch Carron whilst on holiday at Plockton, Ross-Shire.
Top of the Forth Bridge Image copyright Mark Smith
Image caption Mark Smith was part of the Barnardos Your View event which took him to the top of the Forth Bridge. He was amazed by "absolutely epic" 360 degree views. That's one ticked off his bucket list.
Old Foggys Helensburgh Image copyright Graeme Mair
Image caption Graeme Mair snapped this group of friends enjoying the view in Helensburgh. He calls it "Old Foggys" as it captures the early morning mist that enveloped the town while the foursome had a natter.
Portobello beach Image copyright Tomasz Bielawski
Image caption Tom Bielawski went to Edinburgh for a day trip and captured this scene of fun on Portobello beach. His niece and his dog were having a great time playing on the beach minutes before it started raining.
Autumn tree in Boness Image copyright Jackie Mitchell
Image caption "Autumn is like spring, where every leaf becomes a flower", says Jackie Mitchell, from Bo'ness who picked out the stunning autumn colours in this shot.
common buzzard Image copyright Helen Baird
Image caption Helen Baird from Greenock came across this common buzzard in all its glory.
Oldshoremore in Sutherland Image copyright Richard Tod
Image caption Richard Tod loved this an alternative view of the way out of local of Oldshoremore in Sutherland. He said: "You have to time your departure right so as not to wear out your car's clutch."
Usher Hall stairs Image copyright Roy Whittaker
Image caption Richard Whittaker took this picture of the Larbert Staircase in Edinburgh's Usher Hall. He said it didn't look like a staircase when he took it, and that's what he liked about it.
Durness beach Image copyright Tim Rogers
Image caption Brothers doing what brothers do - Tim Rogers' son buries his younger brother in the sand at Durness beach
HMS Prince of Wales Image copyright Neil Dickie
Image caption Neil Dickie was on the tug Hopetoun when he took this picture of the HMS Prince of Wales at anchor on the Forth.
Seamill beach Image copyright Shona Clive
Image caption This kaleidoscope of colours on Seamill beach looking over to Arran was enjoyed by Shona Clive
Tobermory hanging basket Image copyright John Lang
Image caption How's this for a burst of colour? John Lang snapped this hanging basket in full bloom on a trip to Tobermory. It gave great contrast to the sun-drenched building colours.
SECC smartie tube Image copyright John Hughes
Image caption John Hughes' eye was caught by this cyclist making his way through the tunnel at Glasgow's SECC, affectionately known locally as the "smartie tube".
Shetland troll Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption Jane Sayliss loved the quirky touches dotted around on a trip to Shetland. This little troll got her attention and that of the local livestock.
Chanonry lighthouse Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption Darker nights have some advantages, says Gordon Bain from Inverness. It meant capturing this shot of the Chanonry lighthouse on the Black Isle on a starry night.
St Andrews jet trails Image copyright Scott Shephard
Image caption Impressive flightpaths, taken by Scott Shepherd after two military jets were out on exercise over the North Sea. He took this from Mount Melville on the outskirts of St Andrews.
St Andrews House in Edinburgh Image copyright Eddie Romeo
Image caption Eddie Romeo was taken with the front door to St Andrews House in Edinburgh. He said: "The detail is amazing."
Troon beach Image copyright Mariusz Perkowski
Image caption Going, going, gone. Mariusz Perkowski from Hamilton caught the last seconds of the sun setting at Troon beach this week.
Sunrise on Royal Mile Image copyright Jock Anderson
Image caption A very quiet Royal Mile during sunrise - Jock Anderson from Bilston in Midlothian was one of the few to witness its beauty.
Guisachan Estate Image copyright Stefano Cerizza
Image caption Stefano Cerizza from Monza took this lovely snap on holiday at the Guisachan Estate - where 151 years ago, Lord Tweedmouth bred the first Golden Retriever.
Glenfinnan church Image copyright Mark Reynolds
Image caption If a beautiful church is your thing, Mark Reynolds found you a treat with this photo of Glenfinnan church with the mist over Loch Shiel in the background.
Kelpies Image copyright Tony Gillanders
Image caption Horsepower - a preserved ex-Glasgow Corporation bus picks up a couple of Kelpies on a recent outing.
Scone Palace Image copyright Susan Maciver
Image caption Susan Maciver stopped off at an autumnal Scone Palace on her way home from a weekend in Edinburgh.
Old Course as the sun goes down Image copyright Callum Gordon
Image caption Callum Gordon from St Andrews was lucky enough to see this still moment at the 18th hole at the Old Course as the sun went down.
Kyleakin Lighthouse Image copyright Judith Turnbull
Image caption Judith Turnbull from Dumfries and Galloway had to snap this view of Kyleakin Lighthouse, taken from the Skye Bridge when she was visiting her daughter who recently stated a new job in Kyle of Lochalsh.
