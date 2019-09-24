Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crimes of violence have increased by 10%

Violent crime in Scotland has risen by 10% in the year to last March, official figures have revealed.

It is the highest level for seven years, with a 16% rise in robberies.

Scotland's Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) said robbery was a crime of desperation and the rise could reflect deprivation in some communities.

Sexual crimes, including rape, rose to the highest level ever recorded - an 8% increase - with many historical offences included in the total.

Scotland's annual crime figures have been released by the Scottish government.

The Recorded Crime in Scotland bulletin for 2018 - 2019 stated that overall crime rose by 1% to just under a quarter of a million offences.

The number of crimes reported was 246,480.

The report said the recording of crime remained at one of the lowest levels seen since 1974 and the police clear-up rate rose to 51%, one of the highest levels since comparable records began in 1976.

Total recorded crimes 1971 - 2019

The statistics also demonstrated a drop in some areas of criminal activity.

Crimes of dishonesty remained almost unchanged, with fireraising and vandalism falling by 6%. "Other crimes" - mostly relating to drug possession, crimes against public justice, or handling offensive weapons, increased by 6%.

Fraud crimes were most commonly related to fraudulent use of bank cards, failure to pay for products or services, fraudulent selling and phishing-type frauds with an estimated 28% of these offences internet-based.

As a result of the rise in violent crime, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has launched a study into people who experience repeat incidents of violence.

'Devastating impact'

An extensive 16-month research project will engage with victims of violent crime, particularly in Scotland's most disadvantaged communities, and those facing challenges from homelessness, substance misuse or previous convictions.

Mr Yousaf said: "While there is less crime and fewer victims than a decade ago, the impact on victims, particularly of sexual or violent crimes, is often devastating. That is why we are strengthening how Scotland's justice system and other public services support victims, while investing in both law enforcement and crime prevention projects.

"We want victims to have the confidence to report crimes to the police, We know that many of the sexual crimes recorded in this year's figures occurred many years in the past. We are investing record levels of funding to support victims through a range of frontline specialist services."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A new study will concentrate on people who are repeatedly the victims of crime

He added: "I have commissioned a major study into repeat violent victimisation. While fewer than 1 in every 100 adults are victims of repeated incidents of violence, these accounted for around three-fifths of violent crime.

"This research will help police, together with local and national government to better understand the nature of repeat violence - including the role of substance misuse - and ensure we focus our efforts on those most affected by violence wherever it persists."

'Entirely unacceptable'

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham, from Police Scotland, said: "Police Scotland cleared up an additional 89 crimes per week on average compared to the year before and increased detection rates are to be welcomed.

"We have seen a large increase in reports of rape and sexual offences since the formation of Police Scotland. It is crucial those affected by these crimes feel confident about coming forward and reform of policing has transformed how we approach these cases."

He added: "While violence and carrying weapons remains at historically-low levels, it is entirely unacceptable and tackling it is a key priority. Initiatives include local and national campaigns presented at schools such as No Knives Better Lives and the One Punch campaign."

A separate report released to coincide with the new recorded crime figures, "Non-sexual violence in Scotland", outlines that the overall fall in violence over the past decade has been driven by a reduction in younger men's involvement.

It also highlights that violent crime remains commonly associated with alcohol, drug use, more deprived areas and repeat victimisation."