A tale of two cities and widow pays tribute to 'hero'

  • 22 September 2019
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald front page focuses on a "sorry tale of two cities". It features a picture of "the joy and hope" of the climate strike in Glasgow on Friday and the "menace of more sectarian marches" in the city 24 hours later.
Image copyright The Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National leads with the march in Edinburgh support of the UK remaining in the European Union. During a rally at the event Joanna Cherry QC accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of behaving like a "dictator".
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail features an exclusive interview with the widow of Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen, who died on Wednesday. Veronika Ricksen said the former Dutch international demanded that she stay at home in Spain with their daughter rather than witness the final stages of his six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday features an mocked up image of Jeremy Corbyn balancing on a chemical drum under the headline "toxic". The paper also reports how first day of the Labour conference in Brighton was overshadowed by a failed bid to oust deputy leader Tom Watson.
Image copyright Sunday Times Scotland
Image caption The Sunday Times reports that Jeremy Corbyn's senior aide Andrew Fisher has quit. It says Mr Fisher resigned last Saturday, claiming Mr Corbyn "will not win" a general election. The paper also carries an investigation, which says Boris Johnson failed to declare potential conflicts of interest over a close friendship during his time as London mayor.
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with a "booze tax on local fetes". The paper reports a tax hike on alcohol could threaten thousands of community events, such as farmers' markets and amateur dramatic productions.
Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing is under a "security lockdown" after letters containing death threats were sent to its stars.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption The front page of the Scottish Sunday Express features an interview with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. He claims that a delay to Brexit will force the prime minister to adopt his "clean break" policy and "abandon all hope of a deal".

