World in motion for climate change and blackmail bid

  • 21 September 2019
Image caption The Herald leads with a pictures of the climate strike as thousands of people across the country joined an international movement to highlight the threats facing our planet. It said: "It was the day people across the globe came together. Marched together. A world a in motion."
Image caption The Scotsman reports millions across the world took part in the climate strike, which was inspired by teenage activist Greta Thunberg. The paper also features a picture from the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Image caption The Times features an image of young activists in Edinburgh holding signs such as "Make Earth Great Again" and "Save Our Future". The paper also reports holiday firm Thomas Cook is "on the brink of collapse" with the government set to reject a last-ditch appeal for a bailout.
Image caption The National reports officers from Police Scotland's reserves, who will be on standby to deal with the potential fall out from a no deal Brexit, have been drafted in to monitor loyalist parades in Glasgow on Saturday. The move comes after sectarian violence broke out in Govan earlier this month when Loyalists tried to disrupt an Irish Republican parade in Govan.
Image caption Under the headline "Space Oddity" the Edinburgh Evening News reports councillors after being urged to scrap parking at the City Chambers in a bid to encourage people to use public transport.
Image caption The Angus & Dundee edition of the Courier focuses on the Tayside protests, which included a staged "die-in" in City Square. It features an image of a protester with a sign which read: "If you did your jobs, we'd be in school."
Image caption The Record leads with the story of a married man who was blackmailed after a woman he met online threatened to tell his wife he was on a dating site. The paper reports he was warned: "If you don't want her to find out it is going to cost you."
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads on a US woman who accused US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein of sex abuse. Virginia Giuffre claims she had sex with the Duke of York when she was 17 years old, telling NBC News that she was "trafficked" to the duke. Prince Andrew has denied having "any form of sexual contact or relationship" with Ms Giuffre, formerly known as Roberts.
Image caption John Humphrys "savages bias" at the BBC, says the Scottish Daily Mail, as it publishes the first in a series of extracts from the veteran broadcaster's memoirs, two days after he retired as presenter of Radio 4's Today programme. Humphrys has accused the corporation of "being out of touch", the newspaper claims.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express claims the collapse of Thomas Cook would threaten 9,000 British jobs. The company employs 22,000 staff in total.
Image caption The Daily Star carries a story which claims BBC bosses have banned Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood from using his "Fab-u-lous" catchphrase.
Image caption The Inverness, Highlands & Islands edition of the Press and Journal leads with the rescue of a 72-year-old man after he fell 20ft off a pier. The paper reports he was given first aid in the water after the incident at Portgordon Harbour.

