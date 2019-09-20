Scotland

Scotland's papers: Palace 'not amused' and 'powderkeg' city fears

  • 20 September 2019
Image caption "Queen's fury at Cameron", says the i newspaper after a royal official suggested former PM David Cameron has damaged future relations between the Palace and No 10 over his admission that he asked the Queen to intervene in the days before the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says David Cameron's comments caused "displeasure" at Buckingham Palace after he revealed details of the private conversation.
Image caption "We are not amused", headlines The Scotsman on the same story. The paper also features an image of the former prime minister sitting with his head in his hands in the BBC's Today studio during an interview with departing presenter John Humphrys.
Image caption The Times reports that David Cameron has received an "unprecedented rebuke" over his comments that he asked the Queen to intervene in the Scottish referendum and says a royal aide has made clear the Palace's "displeasure and annoyance".
Image caption Meanwhile, The National quotes First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hitting out at Unionist politicians and asking why they are "running scared" of a second referendum on Scottish independence.
Image copyright Sun
Image caption In other news, The Scottish Sun describes Glasgow as a "powderkeg" city after council bosses gave the go-ahead for four Loyalist marches on Saturday despite fears of sectarian violence. It follows disorder earlier this month in the city.
Image caption Plans to force a state guardian on every child in Scotland have been scrapped after a humiliating u-turn by the Scottish government, writes the Scottish Daily Mail as it reports on John Swinney's announcement that the controversial policy has been dropped.
Image caption Funding problems will result in a "significant" number of jobs losses at the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie, reports The Courier. The paper says the agricultural research hub currently employs about 550 people, but a drop in revenue is threatening jobs.
Image caption Meanwhile, dozens of employees at dairy giant Muller's Aberdeen depot face unemployment after the firm said it was closing the branch, with the company blaming a drop in the consumption of fresh milk for the decision.
Image caption The Daily Star takes aim at Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary, who is in line for an £87.2m bonus despite a year of strikes at the airline. The paper quips that it is unlikely Mr O'Leary's payout will fit into a cabin-sized bag.
Image caption Jean-Claude Juncker says the EU can agree a new Brexit deal by 31 October after it emerged Boris Johnson wants a "take it or leave it" offer from Brussels, according to The Telegraph.
Image caption The Herald devotes its front page to the day of planned action by climate change activists who are due to take part in marches across the country to raise awareness about the plight of the planet. The paper asks its readers: "Where do you stand?".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites