Scotland

Scotland's papers: drugs deaths and NHS public inquiry

  • 18 September 2019
Image caption The Sun leads with a story about how two mothers who live on the same estate in Irvine and are consoling each other after the suspected drugs death of their 17-year-old sons in two separate incidents.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with news that a public inquiry is to be held to examine ongoing safety and wellbeing issues at the new children's hospital in Edinburgh and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Image caption The inquiry will determine how vital issues relating to ventilation and other key building systems occurred and the Daily Express points out that the Scottish government had previously said there was no need for a public inquiry.
Image caption The Herald also leads with the public inquiry and carries comments from health secretary Jeane Freeman who says the independent inquiry will look at how to avoid mistakes in future NHS projects.
Image caption Five years have passed since the Scottish independence referendum and the anniversary is marked by a number of papers, including the Scottish Daily Mail which carries the result of an opinion poll carried out for the pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union that shows 59% of respondents would vote 'remain' when asked 'should Scotland remain in the UK or leave the UK'.
Image caption Pro-independence title The National has a different take on the fifth anniversary of the referendum and lists what it describes as the lies of the pro-Union campaign in 2014, Better Together.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a hairdresser from Kilmarnock who was subject to a 'campaign of harassment' from prison guard Joe Pattie who admitted charges of placing the woman in a state of fear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court earlier this month.
Image caption The Supreme Court hearing over the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament features in many papers. The Times leads with a warning from Boris Johnson that the country's most senior judges have "no jurisdiction" over his decision to prorogue Parliament and they risk "entering the political arena".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports on comments from the US Ambassador showing solidarity with Boris Johnson over Brexit. Woody Johnson says the prime minister's treatment at the hands of Luxembourg - whose prime minister publicly attacked Mr Johnson's approach to Brexit - is a reminder of why the UK wants to leave the European Union.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with news that Aberdeen will host the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the first time on 15 December. Presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will celebrate a huge year of sport at the new 10,000-capacity P&J Live arena.
Image caption The Courier leads with a Dundee doctor who was cleared in 2017 of killing a friend by giving her a cocktail of painkillers has admitted importing controlled drugs. Katy McAllister, 33, attempted to have diazepam, oxycodone, temazepam, and morphine delivered to her home.
Image caption "What a silly Wotsit" is the headline in the Daily Star, which says the mother of a teenager who went blind from only eating crisps has blamed the NHS.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites